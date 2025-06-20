Why You Should Never Compost Used Cooking Oil In Your Garden (Unless You Do These Things)

Disposing of used cooking oil is an ages-old kitchen conundrum. It's especially problematic when deliciously deep-frying chicken, battered fish, and breaded veggies, all of which require full coverage and a whole lot of hot oil. It's tempting to just pour it into your compost bin for a one-and-done solution — but is that actually a good idea? Sadly, the answer is almost always no. Here's why that's the case, plus a caveat for minor exceptions.

Composting cooking oil in very small, calculated amounts is technically possible, but it's a slippery slope, in the most literal of terms. As cooking oils slide through carefully concocted compost piles, they wreak all kinds of havoc. For starters, the oil slithers over other bin materials, giving them an unintended oily coat. This creates what's known as hydrophobic barriers, essentially meaning that oil repels water. This blocks flow and circulation of the air and moisture needed for decomposition. It's obviously a big problem, negating the whole purpose of careful composting. But there's even more.

Even small amounts of oil, including organic vegetable or finishing oils, can attract pests when added to compost piles. We're not talking about garden-friendly insects like honeybees and butterflies, or even beneficial compost bugs such as earthworms, beetles, roly polies, and millipedes. Oil is instead a magnet for flies, rats, raccoons, wildlife, and other garden nuisances. Unless your compost bin is built like an armored vehicle, you can assume they will get what they're after. Then there's the issues of oil-exacerbated odors and mysteriously named anaerobic zones.