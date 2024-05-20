20 Refreshing Summer Salad Recipes

When summer rolls around, making dishes that require turning on the oven or stove for prolonged periods of time is the last thing we want to do. Instead, we tend to reach for light meals that we can throw together quickly — which ultimately means we can spend more time outdoors. Plus, with all the abundant fruits and veggies available during the summer, it's the optimal time to take advantage of fresh produce.

Enter the summer salad. In general, salads can sound boring, unappealing (thanks to their association with vegetables), and like they won't be enough to keep you full. But we beg to differ. The beauty of this meal is that it's incredibly versatile, and you can pump it full of as much protein, grains, or even fruits as you want. So, if you're searching for fresh dishes to make this summer, we've rounded up 20 of our favorite refreshing salad recipes. Some are hearty, while others are more focused on greens, but they're all packed with delicious flavor and will keep your time next to a hot stove to a minimum.