5 Tips For Growing A Vegetable Garden On A Budget

When you say you want to grow your own produce to save money, your friends might joke about how it takes more cash to grow a tomato than it does to buy one. It's true that starting a vegetable garden is a lesson in patience: You not only have to wait to harvest your homegrown gems, but often have to invest a bit of money in setting up a space, buying seeds, and nurturing the crops. However, harvesting bountiful yields of veggies will eventually pay for itself — especially if you use some tips to start your garden on a smaller budget.

Over-planting crops and purchasing expensive equipment from the get-go are common vegetable gardening mistakes that are especially hard on the penny-pinching farmer. We have advice on avoiding these pitfalls and more. Even if you're not quite sure veggie farming is for you, avoiding that initial splurge will show you just how accessible it can be. Once your kitchen is full of enough gorgeous greens, herbs, and other earthly delights to cover several grocery trips, you'll be the one laughing all the way to the bank (and backyard).