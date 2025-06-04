If You're Willing To Sacrifice Some Vodka, It Could Help Your Garden

If you love to cook up classic penne alla vodka, but aren't a huge fan of the alcohol itself, you might wonder what to do with that big bottle on your hands. Housekeeping is a common theme among unconventional uses for vodka, and this spirit is even an everyday kitchen item can be repurposed in your garden. Combine the liquor with two other ingredients, and it becomes an effective DIY weed killer that helps you avoid spreading harsh chemicals around your yard.

To try it, shake up an ounce of vodka with 2 cups of water and a touch of dish soap in a spray bottle. You can also use equal parts vodka and water for a stronger formula, but try the watered-down version and see if it works before using more alcohol than may be necessary. Spritz the solution all over the weeds on a sunny day. They'll soon wither and die, making them easier to yank out and reducing their chances of spreading all over your garden.

This trick works best on broadleaf weeds, including ground ivy, dandelions, oxalis, and common pokeweed. These leafy plants have more surface area for you to apply the alcohol, compared to thinner grassy weeds. Just make sure to avoid spritzing your weeds on a windy day, or droplets could scatter onto your carefully-preened petunias and tomato plants.