Yes, Vertical Gardens Save Space. No, They're Not Low-Effort

While the first thing to consider before planting a vegetable garden is how much produce your household needs, the second is whether you have enough space to accommodate the plants. For cooks with big dreams but small backyards, vertical gardens can be a godsend, but growing plants this way also presents unique challenges — what you save in space, you might have to pay back in effort.

Vertical gardens can use many tools to hang plants or grow them up and down, from dangling pots to trellises, shelves, and even "living wall" installments covered in greenery. These help you create a customizable, gorgeous garden that barely takes up more space than the fences, walls, and doors you use as foundations. However, this kind of setup also requires frequent maintenance and repairs, plus handy skills to assemble and install it correctly. Shelves have to be cleaned, metal trellises and climbing frames should be inspected for rust, and you need to keep hanging apparatuses strong and sturdy to ensure that your plants don't fall. Structures also need to be strengthened if you add more plants (i.e. more weight) to them.

Generally speaking, horizontal gardens are better for heavy crops that can use more support since you don't have to work against gravity. Additionally, the increased surface area of a vertical garden exposes plants to more wind, sunlight, and other weather, so they require heavier, more frequent watering than traditional soil beds. And that's not the end of watering woes either.