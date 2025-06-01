Give Your Store-Bought Herbs A Second Life In Your Garden

If there's one ingredient you should always have in your kitchen, it's fresh herbs. The plants easily spruce up any recipe by amping up flavor with an earthy spin and giving dishes an eye-catching look. It can be a pain to run out of your favorite herbs or find them spoiled in your refrigerator, but propagating and replanting store-bought herbs ensures that you're always prepared.

When you reach the last few sprigs of basil, oregano, rosemary, thyme, or mint, this usually means another trip to the grocery store to stock up on more. However, there's a way to keep the herbs coming in while saving money. Instead of using up all of the produce, it's possible to root the last few sprigs and then plant them in your garden or in a pot so you can always have a fresh supply. Opting for store-bought herbs rather than seeds cuts down on the time spent waiting around for the plants to grow, and allows you to create more uses out of your groceries.

When choosing herbs for planting — perhaps for a tea garden, opt for the freshest sprigs with the longest stalks. New growth with healthy, green leaves has the best chance of continuing to grow. Cut the leaves at the bottom of the stalk off, leaving about an inch worth of stem to place in water. Put the herb in a jar filled with water with the leaves out of the water and provide it with indirect sunlight. After around two weeks, once roots have started sprouting, you can permanently transfer your herbs to soil.