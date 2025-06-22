How To Water Your Tomato Plants So The Fruit Doesn't Split

There's a certain joy when it comes to growing your own foods — the farm-to-table method. Everyone might not have the capacity to maintain a full-on homestead, but if keeping a tiny mint plant alive for those refreshing mojitos excites you, just imagine the thrill of growing peppers from tiny seeds or tomatoes from itty bitty sprouts. Tomato plants, while fun to grow, can be fickle, and you might find the fruits splitting and cracking into rot before you're able to harvest them for a red sauce (although you could still use the tomato leaves in the sauce).

One of the best ways to prevent splitting in tomatoes is to water them deeply and on a consistent schedule. Try to avoid conditions where the plant goes from very dry soil to very wet soil and instead find a middle ground where the soil is steadily moist. If you live in a warmer environment, you'll probably need to water the plants more often, but the easiest way to tell if the soil needs water is to stick your finger in the dirt to see if it comes away dry. Don't dump water on the leaves of the plant, just focus on wetting the roots and soil; otherwise, you risk spreading disease. It's also beneficial to water your tomatoes in the early morning before the sun rises to give the plant time to absorb the moisture before too much evaporates.