Here's What You Need To Know About Using Milk To Fight Mildew In Your Garden

Something is awry — those prized tomato plants no longer have deep-green leaves. Instead, they're mottled powdery white. Nothing ruins a gardener's morning like the realization they've been "mildewed." Yet, whispers of an antifungal solution are spreading around allotments: milk might be the answer.

Put bluntly, the hows and whys are a little shaky as research is limited, and evidence of effectiveness is heavily anecdotal. However, there are findings to suggest that it's the protein within milk that acts as the mildew-fighting component. Lactoferrin is believed to react with sunlight, forming antifungal compounds that limit any mottled outbreaks, before they take hold. This creates a reliance on sunshine, however, which is rotten luck for anyone in less sunny states like Maine or Washington.

Mildew calls for serious measures, so it's worth investing a few dollars on a carton of milk. Besides, it even might work. "I tried every treatment I read about. Nothing worked until I tried milk," raved one user on Reddit. So, add it to the list of everyday kitchen items that can be repurposed in your garden – there's hope, yet.