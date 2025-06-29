Boost Your Tomato Harvest With This Simple Baking Soda Trick

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Fresh tomatoes from the garden are a summer staple that can't be duplicated. From the perfect Southern tomato sandwich to the freshest cherry tomato Caprese salad, your summer recipes count on sweet, ripe tomatoes. While you may have a plentiful backyard bounty, there's one thing you can do to boost both the flavor and health of your tomatoes as they grow: use baking soda. This simple gardening hack has several benefits, the most important of which is that it changes the pH of the soil by lowering the acidity.

The result is a change in the soil chemistry that yields sweeter fruit. Baking soda, or sodium bicarbonate, works wonders in the kitchen as well as the garden. It's a base that, when dissolved in water, forms an alkaline solution that affects the nutrient absorption. By sprinkling the soil around your growing plants with a small amount of baking soda, they will absorb nutrients that are much less acidic, making for a far less tart tomato. But how much is too much?

It's a great idea to start using baking soda with seedlings by adding about ¼ cup to the base of the seedlings, watering, then repeating this amount when the plants are about halfway grown. But don't worry, if you have a plant that's already growing but hasn't produced a lot of fruit yet, you can still apply that ¼ cup to the soil. One tip: Make sure you place the baking soda on the soil, not the plant, so it absorbs properly.