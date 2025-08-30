16 Classic Bean Dishes From Around The World

Anpan is one of Japan's most famous and beloved sweet treats. It's simple, but that doesn't make it any less indulgent. It's basically a sweet bread roll, which has been filled with anko, a type of paste made with dried red beans, sugar, and a touch of salt. The bread is then topped with poppy seeds or black sesame seeds. Sometimes, anpan is filled with shiro-an, which is very similar to anko, only it's made with milder white beans instead.

Anpan is incredibly popular, and you'll find it in bakeries across Japan. But if you want to taste the most authentic version of the bun, you'll have to head to Kimuraya in Tokyo's Ginza district. It was here that anpan was invented in the late 19th century, although by whom, exactly, isn't quite clear. Some state that it was Kimura Yasubei, the founder of the bakery and former Samurai soldier, who came up with the idea. Others, however, maintain it was Yasubei's son, Eisaburo, who first created anpan in a bid to make bread more appealing to Japanese people. Regardless of who invented the dish, the truth remains that it was a big hit. By the end of the 19th century, the bakery was reportedly selling 100,000 of the sweet buns every day.