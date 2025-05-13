Butter Beans Vs Lima Beans: Is There A Difference?

While green-hued lima beans continue to garner disgust from kids in a similar manner to peas or Brussels sprouts, butter beans' delightful name is fit for their taste and texture. Typically, the two beans are used interchangeably, which seems odd given the two completely different reputations they have. While they may possess unequal standings, butter beans and lima beans are one and the same.

The name you call butter beans depends on where you live; the legumes are dubbed everything from Madagascar beans to Chad beans and, of course, lima beans, but they all stem from the Phaseolus lunatus plant. The plant is native to Peru, in which the capital city of Lima lies, earning the beans one of their most popular monikers. As for the butter beans nickname, this can most likely be attributed to the bean's creamy taste and texture that comes out after it's been cooked.

Despite being the exact same thing, butter beans' and lima beans' divergent popularities come down to how they're sold and marketed. The younger version of the plant has a light green color and is typically sold as baby lima beans. The starchier taste and texture that younger butter beans have smooths out as they age and lighten into the off-white shade that butter beans are associated with.