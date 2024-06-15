Calabrian Chile Spicy Flatbread Recipe

If you've ever made pizza, you know that getting a good crust can be a lengthy process. You have to activate the yeast, knead the dough, and finally let it rest and rise, which means that pizzas aren't exactly a dinner you can whip up in minutes. Flatbreads are the perfect answer to your last-minute pizza cravings. Crispy dough with cheesy baked toppings, flatbreads are like pizzas but require much less work. While you might miss out on the puffy, chewy crust of a Neapolitan, flatbreads offer a deliciously crispy alternative that can be piled high with meat and cheese or any other toppings you can dream of. In fact, there are fewer rules and expectations for flatbread toppings, which gives you extra room to experiment.

In this recipe developed with Michelle McGlinn, an easy flatbread crust is topped with mozzarella, red onion, crumbly chorizo, and spicy Calabrian chiles. Not for the faint of heart, this flatbread is full of both flavor and an intense heat that lingers long after the last bite. The heat is mostly thanks to the Calabrian chiles which are both faintly sweet and pleasantly spicy. If you don't already, have a jar on hand so that the next time you're craving pizza with a spicy kick and don't have the time to rise a crust, you can skip the delivery and make this spicy Calabrian chile flatbread, instead.