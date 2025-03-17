Our Rigatoni Alla Vodka Will Be The Best Pasta Dish You Make All Week

For many people, pasta with vodka sauce fits the bill for a warm, comforting meal. A decadently creamy and flavorful tomato sauce, enriched with vodka, silkily envelops each toothsome bite of pasta. The origins of this dish are unclear, with different theories pointing to Italian or Italian-American origins, or even a ploy by vodka manufacturers to increase sales. In any case, vodka is an important ingredient. While it doesn't have much flavor on it's own, the alcohol enhances the flavor and aroma of the tomatoes and adds a punch that takes the sauce to the next level.

Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a recipe for rigatoni alla vodka. Since vodka sauce is often served with penne pasta, this version uses larger rigatoni pasta for a dish with the same great taste but a fun change in the pasta bite. The rich and creamy sauce is made by simmering pureed tomatoes with vodka and heavy cream. Onion and garlic enhance the aroma and flavor, and dried red chile pepper adds a touch of heat. Fresh basil leaves added at the end add the right amount of herby flavor and add visual appeal as a garnish. This dish is surprisingly easy to make and can be ready in a little over half an hour. Although we understand the convenience of stocking up on jarred vodka sauce from the supermarket, we think you'll love the fresher flavor and luxurious texture of this homemade version.