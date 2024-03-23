Does It Matter What Type Of Vodka You Use In Homemade Sauce? A Chef Weighs In

While any vodka will do in your homemade vodka sauce, there is one definite thing: It has to be vodka. Benoliel told Tasting Table, "The alcohol in the vodka is an important tool for enhancing the flavor of the other ingredients in the dish while adding that extra oomph that makes the sauce what it is." While you can still make a decent sauce without it, or even with a non-alcoholic vodka alternative, it wouldn't be a true vodka sauce — and it won't taste or look like it either.

This all comes down to vodka's unique ability to act as an emulsifier, which is what the booze in your vodka sauce is actually doing. Without it, the fat from the heavy cream and the water in the crushed tomatoes — two things that otherwise repel one another — would split, making it virtually impossible to create a smooth sauce. Furthermore, you'd be missing out on the silky texture vodka brings to the sauce as well as all of the distinct flavors that other non-alcoholic alternatives simply can't replicate.

So, while you can make a creamy tomato sauce without vodka, it won't be a vodka sauce. Do keep in mind, though, that it's not meant to be the star of the show. Whether you go with Beloniel's Smirnoff recommendation or whatever you find in your cupboard, stick to a ratio of ¼ cup vodka for every four cups of sauce so as not to overpower it.