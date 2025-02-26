Here's Why Novice Bakers Should Start With Focaccia

If anything in baking intimidates a novice baker, it's bread. While every type of baked good from cookies to pie presents opportunities to make mistakes, nothing is quite as sensitive and inscrutable as yeasted doughs. The promise of baking sweet treats, and the reason so many people start their cooking journeys with them, is that if you just follow the directions, make sure the measurements are correct, and take your time, whatever you're making should turn out at least pretty good, whether it's cakes, cookies, or brownies.

But bread is different. Bread involves a lot of easy-to-make mistakes, needing the right temperature at various stages, as well as to be handled properly, and left to rise (or not), which can all end with a flat flavorless loaf. And even with everything done right, your bread dough may behave differently each time you make it. It's enough to drive even experienced bakers bananas. But one particular bread type makes things a little easier on you, and also happens to be one of the most delicious: focaccia.

Among the beginner bakes that every novice should master, focaccia is a solid choice for those who want to start mastering bread. Tasting Table baking expert Sara Klimek says that, "in terms of bread, it's about as hands-off as it gets." Because of its unique shape, being spread out in a sheet pan, focaccia isn't nearly as dependent on skillful kneading and shaping as other breads are. Even the best focaccia recipes are mostly a mix-it and forget it situation.