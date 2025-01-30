15 Beginner Bakes That Every Novice Should Master

For many people, baking is a tradition that is passed down from generation to generation. I, for one, grew up baking with my grandmother and my mother — so I can say I learned from the best. But, not everyone's baking journey follows the same path; in fact, you may just now be picking up baking as a hobby.

Generally speaking, baking is not something that has a high cost or barrier to entry, as you can pick up a beat-up cake pan at Goodwill and download a recipe online. But it does require some know-how to start out. You might be dreaming of all the elaborate cakes and pastries you're going to try your hand at, but are otherwise lost for where to start. That's why I've collected a list of some of my favorite, novice-friendly baking recipes that everyone should master before they take on more difficult bakes. I consider these recipes to be novice-friendly for several reasons. While the ingredient lists tend to be short and the technical skills required are limited, the real reason they're considered beginner bakes is because they allow home bakers to hone in on certain technical skills that will be required for more upper-level recipes.

