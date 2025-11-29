9 Store-Bought Panera Bread Soups, Ranked From Worst To Best

Nothing beats a good bowl of soup, and Panera Bread is one fast-casual restaurant that offers some tasty options when it comes to enjoying a bowlful that you don't have to make yourself. While you could eat soup at a Panera location, there are actually quite a few Panera-brand soup options available at most grocery stores, conveniently packaged and ready to consume (well, after a quick trip to the microwave to warm up).

Of course, like many store-bought soups out there, Panera's variety of store-bought soups can be hit or miss. To figure out which ones are more hit than miss, I purchased and taste-tested nine popular Panera store-bought soup flavors, particularly in search of that one flavor that stands out above the rest. Fortunately, I didn't find any of these soup flavors to be downright awful, but some certainly shone more than others.

When determining the ranking of these Panera goods, I paid attention to flavor, texture, and whether the soup lived up to what it was supposed to be or tasted like. Did the lobster bisque actually taste like lobster? Was the creamy tomato actually creamy and tomato-y? Was there plenty of tortellini to be found in the Tuscan-style tortellini soup? These were all questions I asked myself (and found the answer to) when trying and ranking these soups.