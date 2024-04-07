The Main Difference Between Chowder And Bisque

"Seinfeld" fans won't soon forget "The Yada Yada" episode, in which Elaine names the lobster bisque as the best part of a dinner date she went on. It's hilarious, but not because it's a joke at bisque's expense — it's hilarious because foodies know that bisque is that good. It's so good that bisque is low-key as famous on the screen as it is on the menu.

In an episode of "A Cook's Tour," the late great Anthony Bourdain visits his alma mater, the esteemed Culinary Institute of America, where a class of new cooking students is cutting their chops by learning to make flavorful stocks. Indeed, making a knockout stock is essential to the kitchen, because soups really are that big of a deal, and a good meal without a good soup is just a meal.

That's why, today, we're deep-diving into two of the most crave-able subcategories of soup: bisque and chowder. Both are seafood-centric and cream-based, but foodies wouldn't mistake one for the other when they arrive at the dinner table. The defining difference between the two varieties is the texture. Bisques are smooth and velvety, while chowders are chunky and loaded with large, hearty pieces of ingredients — and that's just the beginning.