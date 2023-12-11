The French Soup That Transported Anthony Bourdain Back To His Childhood

It was during a childhood trip to France that legendary chef and writer Anthony Bourdain first discovered that food was more than a thing people ate when they got hungry. A single raw oyster fished straight out of the ocean changed his life forever, but this pivotal moment was far from the only memorable impression that France left on Bourdain.

In one episode of "Parts Unknown," Bourdain lauded the rich, spicy Vietnamese soup bún bò Huế as "the greatest soup in the world." But, when it came to sentimentality, a different soup reigned supreme in Bourdain's heart over his stomach: French soupe de poisson. As he once told Food & Wine, "This more than anything is the flavor of my childhood vacations in France."

As much as New York City, the chef's career and preferences were colored by his connection to France. Bourdain was born of French descent, spoke the language growing up, spent multiple summers in France, and eventually became the executive chef of NYC's Brasserie Les Halles, an esteemed French fine dining bistro. He was an outspoken fan of traditional French classics like tartiflette and poulet basquaise, and he raved about Le Dôme, a seafood restaurant in Montparnasse. In his first show, "A Cook's Tour," Bourdain and his brother traversed France trying the foods that they had cut their teeth on, in an episode called "Childhood Flavors." It only makes sense that a French seafood stew would top his list.