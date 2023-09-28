How A Single Oyster Ignited Anthony Bourdain's Deep Love Of Food

It's no secret that the late chef Anthony Bourdain was a lover of food — he spent his life and career working in restaurants, writing about food, and hosting travel food stores. But what fans may not yet know is what led to Bourdain's passion for food. The chef wrote about it in his 2000 memoir, "Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly," revealing that it all started with a single oyster.

In the book, Bourdain writes about when, as an adolescent, he and his family were invited to spend time on an oyster boat by their neighbor, Monsieur Saint-Jour, an oyster fisherman. While on the boat, Bourdain complained that he was hungry, leading the oyster fisherman to ask if anyone would like to try an oyster. Both of Bourdain's parents, as well as his little brother, hesitated to answer — but Bourdain agreed immediately.

Bourdain wrote, "I took [the oyster] in my hand, tilted the shell back into my mouth as instructed by the by now beaming Monsieur Saint-Jour and with one bite and a slurp, wolfed it down. It tasted of seawater . . . of brine and flesh . . . and, somehow . . . of the future."

From there, Bourdain says his life was changed forever.