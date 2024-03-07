John F. Kennedy's Favorite Fish Chowder Featured Salt Pork And Haddock

Presidential gastronomic fixations have enjoyed a history of their own. FDR ate sweetbreads six days a week (although, not necessarily by choice) and JFK's successor LBJ was a notoriously picky eater. It doesn't get a whole lot more New England than a bowl of fish chowder, and despite his reputation as a fashionable metropolitan figurehead, President John F. Kennedy was all about it.

Foodies today have the recipe thanks to the fan letter of one young girl called Lynn Jennings, who wrote the then-president in March 1961 asking about what he liked to eat. As the story goes, Kennedy responded to her letter at the behest of his secretary, typed out the recipe for his favorite New England fish chowder, and sent it to Jennings. Luckily, Kennedy's recipe was archived by the Presidential Library, so foodies today can get a taste of the hearty, silky seafood chowder that captured the president's taste buds and heart.

The main ingredient is meaty haddock, which is showcased by diced salt pork and bulked up with potatoes, celery, and onions. This chowder keeps it minimal on the seasonings — salt, pepper, and a single crumbled bay leaf — and it's all married in a simple creamy broth of milk and butter. The flavor in the broth comes from simmering the haddock in water before deboning, draining, and reserving the water. For an even punchier flavor, the vegetables get sauteed in the fat remnants from the salt pork.