Is Panera's Store-Bought Soup The Same As In The Restaurant?
If you've ever grabbed a tub of Panera soup at the grocery store hoping for that same cozy, café-style flavor, you're definitely not alone. It looks the same, smells pretty close — and hey, on a cold day, it hits the spot. But is it the exact same recipe you'd get in the restaurant? Tasting Table did some digging, and according to Panera's own guest care team, the store-bought soups are inspired by the café versions and contain the same key ingredients — but they're not made the same way. Panera doesn't share every difference, but it's reasonable to think that factors like shelf life, packaging, or how the soups are cooked could affect the final product.
After all, grocery soups need to last longer and travel farther than the soups ladled in-person at your local café — although even Panera's in-store soups aren't made fresh. Still, the at-home versions have built a serious following. Back in 2017, Panera at Home's refrigerated soups surpassed $100 million in retail sales — making Panera the first brand in the category to reach that level. That kind of popularity shows there's real appetite for these soups outside the café walls. So, while the grocery version might not be a perfect match, it's a solid base — and with a few smart tweaks, you can bring it even closer to the real thing.
How to hack Panera's store-bought soups
One of the easiest upgrades for store-bought soup? Skip the microwave and warm your soup slowly on the stovetop to enhance its texture and flavor. For cream-based varieties, such as Panera's Broccoli Cheddar or Autumn Squash for example, a splash of milk or cream can boost richness. Topping your bowl with shredded cheese, croutons, or a swirl of sour cream doesn't hurt, either. If you're craving the full café experience, try pairing your soup with a baguette or even hollowing out a sourdough loaf to make your own bread bowl. It's a small detail, but it makes a big difference.
When it comes to availability, several of Panera's most popular flavors — including Chicken Noodle, Baked Potato, Lobster Bisque, and Creamy Tomato — are easy to find in stores. While not every café soup has a grocery counterpart, the core lineup is widely stocked in the refrigerated section of many supermarkets. You can also order them online through Amazon or spot them in select regional markets. If convenience is key — and you're willing to put in just a touch of effort — you can come surprisingly close to that café-style comfort at home.