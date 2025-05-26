Is Panera's Store-Bought Soup The Same As In The Restaurant?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you've ever grabbed a tub of Panera soup at the grocery store hoping for that same cozy, café-style flavor, you're definitely not alone. It looks the same, smells pretty close — and hey, on a cold day, it hits the spot. But is it the exact same recipe you'd get in the restaurant? Tasting Table did some digging, and according to Panera's own guest care team, the store-bought soups are inspired by the café versions and contain the same key ingredients — but they're not made the same way. Panera doesn't share every difference, but it's reasonable to think that factors like shelf life, packaging, or how the soups are cooked could affect the final product.

After all, grocery soups need to last longer and travel farther than the soups ladled in-person at your local café — although even Panera's in-store soups aren't made fresh. Still, the at-home versions have built a serious following. Back in 2017, Panera at Home's refrigerated soups surpassed $100 million in retail sales — making Panera the first brand in the category to reach that level. That kind of popularity shows there's real appetite for these soups outside the café walls. So, while the grocery version might not be a perfect match, it's a solid base — and with a few smart tweaks, you can bring it even closer to the real thing.