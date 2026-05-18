The Best Mexican Restaurant In Florida Holds 2 Different Types Of Michelin Stars
It's not hard to find good Mexican food in Florida. It's actually the most popular type of cuisine in the state, with over 4,000 different restaurants to choose from. However, there is one Miami establishment that stands above the rest — so much so that it's been awarded not one but two different types of Michelin stars.
Los Félix is located in Miami's Coconut Grove neighborhood, where its modern menu, natural wine list, and rotating vinyl music program have been embraced by visitors and locals alike since 2021. The restaurant was the brainchild of Grassfed Culture Hospitality, a collective led by restaurateurs Josh Hackler, Pili Restrepo, and executive chef Sebastian Vargas. The entire ethos of Los Felix revolves around honoring the ancestral tradition of Milpa farming, a traditional intercropping system that allows the land to regenerate naturally.
The rotating menu always shines a spotlight on fresh, native ingredients like squash, chiles, and cacao, and heirloom corn, which is ground using the kitchen's in-house molino, or corn mill. All of this, as well as a focus on biodiversity and maintaining strong relationships with local farmers, has earned Los Félix a Michelin Green Star, marking its status as an industry leader in sustainability. The restaurant has also held a general Michelin Star since 2022 and it was featured on Tasting Table's list of the best Mexican restaurants in every state.
Los Félix is known for its service
In keeping with the farm-to-table ethos, Los Felix has deep connections with a number of fishermen in Miami-Dade county. The menu features only what is freshly available, rotating between stocks of black grouper, yellowtail snapper, and more. All of the meat is grass-fed and seed oils are a no-go, with beef tallow being the choice for frying instead. There are also innovative vegetarian options available, like black garlic tetélas and corn dumplings with pistachio mole.
Despite all of the accolades, there is nothing stuck up or pretentious about Los Félix. There is no dress code, handwoven baskets adorn the tables, and the ambiance is known for being warm and intimate. Customers rave about the service online, and have called the staff "attentive, quick, knowledgeable and friendly." In an OpenTable review, one person said, "Truly the most incredible dining experience I've had to date ... The Al pastor tacos might've actually changed my life; and the flan made me cry ... Big thank you to the staff for such a wonderful job."
If you get to visit Los Felix, make sure to embrace the corn-forward menu. People particularly like the carnitas, arepas, and the crudo. The desserts are a highlight too, and locals say the cocktails are top-notch. One wrote on Google, "Everything was incredible, every bite, every sip, every person there was a chef's kiss." Another called Los Félix "truly the place to be" on Yelp — so you might just have to add it to your list.