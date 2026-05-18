The Best Mexican Restaurant In Florida Holds 2 Different Types Of Michelin Stars

It's not hard to find good Mexican food in Florida. It's actually the most popular type of cuisine in the state, with over 4,000 different restaurants to choose from. However, there is one Miami establishment that stands above the rest — so much so that it's been awarded not one but two different types of Michelin stars.

Los Félix is located in Miami's Coconut Grove neighborhood, where its modern menu, natural wine list, and rotating vinyl music program have been embraced by visitors and locals alike since 2021. The restaurant was the brainchild of Grassfed Culture Hospitality, a collective led by restaurateurs Josh Hackler, Pili Restrepo, and executive chef Sebastian Vargas. The entire ethos of Los Felix revolves around honoring the ancestral tradition of Milpa farming, a traditional intercropping system that allows the land to regenerate naturally.

The rotating menu always shines a spotlight on fresh, native ingredients like squash, chiles, and cacao, and heirloom corn, which is ground using the kitchen's in-house molino, or corn mill. All of this, as well as a focus on biodiversity and maintaining strong relationships with local farmers, has earned Los Félix a Michelin Green Star, marking its status as an industry leader in sustainability. The restaurant has also held a general Michelin Star since 2022 and it was featured on Tasting Table's list of the best Mexican restaurants in every state.