The Absolute Best Mexican Restaurant In Every State In The US
Truly great Mexican cuisine is defined by flavorful and fresh dishes, vibrant salsas and handmade tortillas, wonderfully-textured cheeses, regional specialties, and of course, chilies. Unfortunately, Mexican cuisine also tends to get simplified, and some of our least favorite Mexican restaurant chains seem content to serve bland dishes with questionable ingredients.
What places are getting it right? We set out to find the best Mexican restaurant in each state, and it wasn't easy. There are a lot of great options out there, so let's talk for a minute about how we did it. There are eight different regional cuisines that define Mexico's food culture, and being a part of any of them puts a restaurant in the running. Will you find some Tex-Mex on this list, too, along with restaurants that marry Mexican and other American cuisines and ingredients? Yes.
While we certainly started with looking for good reviews and ratings with some national media attention and awards, there were some specific things we were looking for, too. We wanted to find the restaurants that are making tortillas and salsas from scratch, importing ingredients from Mexico, and sourcing the freshest local produce and meats. The best are promoting traditional dishes and cooking methods, and offering options that you might not find on the menus of less dedicated restaurants. Here are the restaurants that made the cut.
Alabama — El Barrio
El Barrio has two locations — in Birmingham and in Homewood — and it's upfront about serving dishes that are inspired by the various regional cuisines of Mexico, rather than being authentic reproductions. And that's fine, especially when it's being done with a focus built around seafood sourced from the Gulf and local produce. The result is outstanding potato taquitos, masa cornbread, farm-to-table veg, and plantain nachos that keep customers coming back to this super-fun spot.
Multiple locations
Alaska — Oscar's Taco Grande
If you're like us, you love a great hole-in-the-wall restaurant. Alaska's best, most unassuming hidden treasure is Oscar's Taco Grande, and the breakfast burritos have kept devoted customers returning for decades. This no-frills place is a consistently delicious win that's putting out some of the best chili relleno with mole in the city. The beans are excellent, the salsa is on point, and it's safe to say that the whole is ever greater than the sum of its parts.
1298 E 3rd Ave, Anchorage, AK 99501
Arizona — Bacanora
When would-be customers headed to Reddit to ask whether reservations to Bacanora really are that hard to get, others confirmed that yes, it really is booked out for months. It's easy to see why: When Chef Rene Andrade accepted his 2024 James Beard award for Best Chef Southwest, he credited his grandmother for the idea that you can show love through food. The menu changes regularly, but those who do snag a reservation laud it for being complex perfection with an all-around exceptional vibe.
1301 NW Grand Ave, Unit 1, Phoenix, AZ 85007
Arkansas — El Olvido Mexican Restaurant
El Olvido Mexican Restaurant has been bringing home area awards for not only the food that's on offer here, but the margaritas as well. Customers shout out ultra-refreshing beverages like the cucumber-jalapeño and lime margaritas as being the best around, while for others, it's the quesa birria that keeps them coming back. Add in super-friendly, five-star service, and it's the kind of place we all wish we had next door.
elolvidomexicanrestaurantar.com
(479) 226-3809
2101 Rogers Ave, Fort Smith, AR 72901
California — Holbox
Holbox gained some serious attention for being one of the most affordable Michelin-starred restaurants in the country, and customers are quick to say that it absolutely lives up to the hype. The name and inspiration for this place come from the Yucatán Peninsula, and you can expect scratch-made tortillas from heirloom corn that elevate anything that they're served with, ultra-tender and perfectly charred octopus tacos, and a scallop ceviche that's life-changing.
(213) 986-9972
3655 S Grand Ave, #C9, Los Angeles, CA 90007
Colorado — Alma Fonda Fina
Colorado has its own Michelin-starred Mexican restaurant, and that's Alma Fonda Fina. Led by Guadalajara native (and winner of the Michelin Guide's Colorado Young Chef Award in 2024) Chef Johnny Curiel, this place is celebrated because of how every dish is a winner. Sourdough tortillas help set it head and shoulders above others, while both the birria and the margaritas are firmly entrenched in best-ever territory.
(303) 455-9463
2556 15th St, Denver, CO 80211
Connecticut — Sayulita
The Glastonbury-based Sayulita opened a second location in Essex in 2024, and it's serving up the kind of food that customers are willing to wait for. Forty-five minutes for a table is nothing when you know you're destined for a meal with some outstanding birria quesadillas, lobster and shrimp tacos, and enchiladas, and if you're wondering whether or not you should get the churros, the answer is a resounding affirmative.
Multiple locations
Delaware — Del Pez Mexican Gastropub
With three locations — in Wilmington, Glen Mills, and Newark — Del Pez Mexican Gastropub advertises itself as serving Mexican-inspired dishes that have been given a modern, gastropub-style makeover. It's doing it to rave reviews, too, with many noting that this is a great place to go to kick back in a relaxed, friendly, and fun atmosphere. Plenty of kid-friendly options and sides mean it's great for the whole family, and if you love fajitas, you'll love this place.
Multiple locations
Florida — Los Félix
There's a lot to love about Los Félix, and the Michelin Guide has seen and acknowledged it all. Carrying not only a Michelin Star but a Michelin Green Star for multiple years, it treats diners to meals made from imported and domestic heritage pork, corn sourced from Mexico, the U.S., and other countries, and fish brought in by local fishermen. The menu is made based on what the restaurant can source, and customers say that the result is a far cry from your typical Mexican restaurant.
(786) 391-1598
3413 Main Highway, Miami, FL 33133
Georgia — El Tesoro
There's a lot of buzzy press around El Tesoro, so it's safe to say that it's a good thing there are locations in both West End and Edgewood. Whenever the craving for some delicious queso, perfectly-plated tacos, great cocktails, or outstanding carnitas strikes, El Tesoro will be there. And there's even more to love, like outdoor seating at a dog-friendly patio (and seriously, can we see more of these, please?). The weekend brunch is worth making plans for, and don't skip the horchata latte.
Multiple locations
Hawaii — Acevedo's Hawaicano Cafe
Acevedo's Hawaicano Cafe is fusion at its finest. A family-run restaurant with both Mexican and Hawaiian ancestry, the idea here is California-inspired Mexican dishes that make the most of Hawaii's natural bounty. If that sounds amazing, you won't be surprised to find plenty of people who confirm it's precisely that. The ceviche is fabulously fresh and just as delicious, the tacos have similarly gotten rave reviews from diners, and the sauces bring the perfect flavors.
(808) 385-3752
190 Alamaha St, Unit 7A, Kahului, HI 96732
Idaho — Amano
In 2025, Amano's Chef Salvador Alamilla took home a James Beard Award for Best Chef in the Mountain Region, and one look through photos of the restaurant's dishes makes it very clear the award is well-deserved. Combining Oaxaca and Michoacan traditions with a California twist, it's the kind of foodie experience that's lauded for being elaborately created from inception to plating. Walking the fine line between traditional and elevated modernity, everything at Amano does it flawlessly.
(208) 453-6410
802 Arthur St, Caldwell, ID 83605
Illinois — Cariño
It's Cariño's tasting menu in particular that gets a shout-out from the Michelin Guide, as well as Chef Norman Fenton's unique approach to serving Mexican cuisine. The Michelin one-star Chicago hotspot is celebrated as much for the atmosphere, ambiance, and presentation as the flavor of the dishes that make it to the table, and it's the kind of tasting menu that stays with you long after the plates have been cleared away. The flavors are on point, and the entire experience? "Indescribable," according to one reviewer.
(312) 722-6838
4662 N Broadway, Chicago, IL 60640
Indiana — Bugambilias
Outstanding enchiladas don't have to be eaten on the shores of a beach in Mexico to allow you to feel the sun on your face, and it turns out that there's a place in Indiana credited for serving up some of the best. That's Bugambilias, which has the kind of enchiladas that servers recommend and customers appreciate. Rich, creamy textures turn dishes into something extraordinary; the beef tongue is succulent, and the mixote is not to be missed.
bugambiliasmexicanrestaurant.com
(317) 516-5978
5763 E 86th St, Castleton, IN 46250
Iowa — La Regia Taqueria
La Regia Taqueria got its start as a food truck, but a friendly, welcoming brick-and-mortar was always the owners' goal. That happened, and it's now serving up what's described as Mexican comfort food with an eye toward authentic flavors. The lengua tacos get a lot of love for being perfectly tender and downright delicious, and there's another thing to love, too: There's a grocery store if you're inspired to upgrade your own meals with real-deal ingredients.
(319) 341-8226
436 Highway 1 West, Iowa City, IA 52246
Kansas — Carniceria y Tortilleria San Antonio
Carniceria y Tortilleria San Antonio might be in Kansas, but this aptly-named place is serving up all the flavors of the border. The best street tacos around are to be found here, with one Texas native even saying that the food here is so legitimately delicious that it moved them to tears. A variety of salsas and house-made tortillas ensure that everyone can assemble their perfect bite, and even better, you can pick up some groceries for later.
facebook.com/CarniceriaYTortilleriaSanAntionio
(913) 281-6433
830 Kansas Ave, Kansas City, KS 66105
Kentucky — Taco Choza
For newcomers wondering what to order here, the answer is pretty much anything. Mahi mahi and chorizo tacos get a lot of love here, the street corn is brilliant, and the birria is a go-to as well. A super-friendly staff is on hand to make sure this is just a fun experience for everyone, and that's not an exaggeration. It's the kind of place where you might find yourself singing or dancing along to the music, because that's the whole vibe.
(502) 409-5080
3922 Westport Rd, Louisville, KY 40207
Louisiana — Acamaya
Restaurants don't get much more high-profile than Acamaya, with a Bib Gourmand designation from the Michelin Guide and a recognition from the James Beard Foundation (as a finalist for Best Chef: South) for head chef Ana Castro. Her business partner is her sister, Lydia Castro, and if you think this is the kind of place that speaks of love, family, and tradition, that's exactly what they're going for. Perfectly portioned small plates of exquisite food make this an absolute destination designed to allow you to sample multiple dishes, and you'll want to.
(504) 299- 3477
3070 Dauphin St, New Orleans, LA 70117
Maine — Taco Escobarr
When it comes to Maine and recommendations for Mexican food, there's so much buzzy press around Taco Escobarr that it seems a guarantee that it's going to come up in any conversation about where to go. Fun is at the forefront here, along with freshly-squeezed juices in the cocktails, avocado fries that are a favorite, and sweet potato taquitos you're not going to want to miss.
(207) 541-9097
548 Congress St, Portland, ME 04101
Maryland — Cielo Rojo
It's all about treating customers like family and fostering a welcoming, community-focused atmpsphere at Cielo Rojo, where Mexico native David Perez and the Chilean-born Carolina McCandless are serving seriously gourmet dishes. Vegan and vegetarian options (like the mushroom tacos) are favorites, while nut-based crema sauces add a flavorful dimension. Drinks like the basil-jalapeño margarita will change your idea of what a margarita can be at the best Mexican spot in Maryland.
(301) 755-0833
7211 Carroll Ave, Takoma Park, MD 20912
Massachusetts — Taqueria Jalisco
Taqueria Jalisco is a Boston staple serving up food that's widely lauded as the real deal. There's a good reason for that: All the recipes were passed down to owner Ramiro Gonzalez from his mother, meaning dishes like birria tacos and tamales taste like they were plucked right out of a Jalisco kitchen. With the horchata being a massive favorite, too, we placed it as the state's best.
instagram.com/taqueriajaliscoeb
(617) 567-6367
Multiple locations
Michigan — Vecino
It's the combination of gourmet dishes and an upscale restaurant coupled with a promise to welcome customers as family that sets Vecino above the rest. The plates are singularly beautiful, and built on the principles of "buena comida, buena vida" — or "good food, good life." The result is the kind of meal that's described as an experience, with dishes like the duck enchiladas, tuna tostadas, and red snapper all highly recommended.
(313) 500-1615
4100 3rd St, Detroit, MI 48201
Minnesota — Oro by Nixta
Oro by Nixta isn't just about the food — it's also leading a movement to promote heirloom varieties of Mexican corn, and preserve the heritage and history of this cornerstone of the cuisine. Purple masa is the backbone of the menu here, with hand-made tortillas and chochoyotes starring in dishes as beautiful as they are delicious. Chef Gustavo Romero is lauded for his dedication to authentic ingredients, and willingness to share knowledge about everything from the diverse varieties of corn and rice to mezcal.
(612) 200-8087
1222 2nd St NE, Minneapolis, MN 55413
Mississippi — El Chilango
Some days are stranger than others — and the day John Travolta randomly stopped in to Gulfport, Mississippi's El Chilango had to be a weird one, indeed. Of course, rave reviews of this place suggest the actor has excellent taste in Mexican cuisine. After all, customers love its hand-made tortillas, scratch-made guacamole, uniquely delicious salsa, and authentic flavors, as well as its super-friendly staff.
(228) 206-7108
1116 Cowan Rd, Gulfport, MS 39507
Missouri — Cesar's Old Mexico
The combination of great food and a super-fun atmopshere make Cesar's Old Mexico the best in the state, and you'll find a wealth of outstanding dishes from both Jalisco and El Salvador here. There's scratch-made pupusas that are a must, and the apple berry sangria is a major favorite. Fajitas are served with generous, delicious chunks of goodness, the lengua tacos are on point, and it's wrapped up in a fun atmosphere.
(417) 881-8252
2627 East Sunshine St, Springfield, MO 65804
Montana — El Vaquero Taqueria
Start asking questions about the best Mexican restaurant in Montana and you're bound to see a lot of votes for El Vaquero Taqueria. It's the kind of restaurant that some say needs to be on everyone's radar for a few reasons. These include authentic flavors, perfectly-sized portions, a price point that almost seems too low, and a variety of ever-changing salsas.
facebook.com/p/El-Vaquero-Taqueria
(406) 495-8226
1338 11th Ave, Helena, MT 59601
Nebraska — El Muchacho Alegre
El Muchacho Alegre opened in 2022, with another location announced in late 2025. Advertising itself as an authentic place serving recipes that go back generations, the numerous rave reviews make it clear this spot filled a void in Nebraska. Flavorful meals with generous portions are just one reason it's always packed (and the best in the state); the seafood enchiladas, molcajetes, and freshly-made mojitos and margaritas are a few more reasons.
Multiple locations
Nevada — La Vecindad
The earliest incarnation of La Vecindad was a stall at a swap meet. It earned such a massive following that it ultimately led to the opening of a restaurant that feels like an over-the-top celebration. Think incredible decor, food that arrives at tables on a cart heralded by sirens, live DJs, and a party vibe. The food pays homage to its Mexican roots, with a variety of dishes making the most ultra-fresh tortillas customers see being made.
(702) 431-0056
953 E Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89104
New Hampshire — Vida Cantina
Vida Cantina has gotten multiple James Beard nods for chef and owner Dave Vargas. The tortillas served here are made under the umbrella of his organic tortilla company, the dishes change based on what's in-season, and Vargas has been candid that doing something outside the box was a challenge. Those who find their way here are treated to delicious fish and shrimp empanadas, pork belly tacos, and goat cheese fundido.
(603) 501-0648
2456 Lafayette Rd, Portsmouth, NH 03801
New Jersey — Meximodo
Meximodo has locations in Metuchen and Jersey City, and also has a world record-breaking collection of mezcal and tequila. There's more than a thousand bottles in Metuchen, and yes: They're available for pairing with some seriously outstanding food. Perfectly-caramelized plantains, tender barbacoa tacos, incredibly fresh salsa and guacamole, and a super fun atmosphere make this place a favorite.
Multiple locations
New Mexico — Zacatlán
The dishes on offer here trace their roots back to chef Eduardo Rodriguez's youth in Zacatecas, and they've earned the chef the attention of the James Beard Foundation. It's also gotten the attention of customers craving fresh, authentic foods like cochinita pibil, complex and varied moles, and the kind of flavors that you can sit and savor, especially rich and hearty options like the lamb shank.
(505) 780-5174
317 Aztec St, Santa Fe, NM 87501
New York — Casa Enrique
Casa Enrique is New York City's least expensive Michelin restaurant, carrying a one-star rating for years. Plenty of customers say that it deserves each and every accolade it gets, for consistently serving fresh and flavorful dishes in a brilliant, friends-and-family sort of atmosphere. Inspiration comes from Chiapas and southern Mexico, resulting in crave-worthy tortas, salads, ceviche, and a tres leches that's not to be missed.
(347) 448-6040
5-48 49th Ave, Queens, NY 11101
North Carolina — Mala Pata
You might expect a new restaurant to take some time to hit its stride. But Mala Pata opened in May 2025 and was listed in the Michelin Guide in November of the same year. Corn comes from Oaxaca and is turned into fresh masa that forms the heart of the menu, which includes things like delicious fish tacos and enchiladas. Upscale fun is the name of the game, and Cheerwine makes an appearance, too.
(984) 303-5323
2431 Crabtree Blvd, Raleigh, NC 27604
North Dakota — Charras and Tequila
Anyone who happens to be near Bismarck or Grand Forks when craving some Mexican cuisine in North Dakota is in luck, because that's where you'll find Charras and Tequila. This is a fan favorite, and we see why: Who else is making the rounds with a fresh guacamole cart? Customers say spice levels are on point, sauces and seasonings are stellar, and the margaritas are near perfection.
Multiple locations
Ohio — Momocho
When it comes time to talk about the best, it's easy to lean into authenticity and traditional dishes. But that's not what's going on at Momocho, which chef Eric Williams has made clear. Instead, he's created a restaurant dedicated to making Mexican cuisine accessible, fun, and reinvented for an Ohio palate. The result is creative dishes you'll find nowhere else in the state, with outstanding sauces, blue corn enchiladas, and incredible drinks.
(216) 694-2122
1835 Fulton Rd, Cleveland, OH 44113
Oklahoma — Noche Woodfired Grill and Agave Bar
Noche is a special occasion sort of place that just happens to have some seriously outstanding cuisine. Inspired by the culinary landscape of Mexico City and northern Mexico, The New York Times named it as one of the best new restaurants in the country in 2024. That sentiment was echoed by a James Beard nod for best new restaurant, helping explain why it's Oklahoma's best Mexican spot.
(918) 574-8407
110 N Elgin Ave, Tulsa, OK 74120
Oregon — Chelo
There's a lot of buzzy press swirling around chef Luna Contreras and Chelo, and it's easy to see why. Contreras brought generations of restaurant experience to Portland all the way from Guadalajara, and serves up Mexican-inspired dishes that make the most of seasonal ingredients. Pair fresh dishes with the perfect margarita or glass of wine, and it's a brilliant experience from start to finish.
(503) 227-2669
2930 NE Killingsworth St, Portland, OR 97211
Pennsylvania — El Chingon
Accolades don't get much higher than the ones handed out to Philadelphia's El Chingon. It's previously gotten nods from the James Beard Foundation and a Bib Gourmand recommendation from the Michelin Guide, with a special shout-out to the cemitas and house-made rolls. Customers love its sandwiches, too, whether it's the flank steak and salsa, the pork, or the classic, thinly-pounded chicken.
(267) 239-2131
1524 S 10th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Rhode Island — Maiz
Stop by Maiz in South Kingston or Providence, Rhode Island, and you'll quickly see why this restaurant has pulled in a number of awards for its food — particularly for the tacos. The shrimp tacos make it into some customers' best-ever lists, and the carnitas are pretty darn tasty, too. Add in serious street corn and guacamole worth writing home about, and you have a true gem.
Multiple locations
South Carolina — Fiesta Mexicana
It's the combination of fun times and outstanding food that make this Myrtle Beach restaurant stand out from the crowd. Looking for a celebratory atmosphere? Look no further than Fiesta Mexicana. Karaoke and tequila shake hands in a place where the food is delicious, plentiful, and affordable. Endless (and complimentary) tortilla chips and salsa help keep the party going, and the steak fajitas and taco salad are winners.
(843) 497-2781
410 70 Ave, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572
South Dakota — Ma Cualli
When a kitchen's putting out dishes using old family recipes, you know you're in for something special, which is what's going on at Ma Cualli. Customers are welcomed like friends and family when they walk in the door. They're then treated to delicious options like outstanding shrimp tacos, chicken quesadilla fajitas, and social media-worthy margarita flights.
(605) 503-7606
4831 5th St, Rapid City, SD 57701
Tennessee — Maiz de la Vida
Whether you catch Maiz de la Vida at its taco truck or its brick-and-mortar in The Gulch, you'll be in for a treat. Julio Hernandez started selling handmade tortillas during the COVID-19 pandemic, and it's these incredible, wildly popular tortillas that put the food here miles ahead of other places. Quesabirria with Wagyu beef is a standout, and a seat where you can watch the chefs work is a guaranteed fun evening out.
Multiple locations
Texas — Mixtil
You may need to make reservations, but it's worth it for a Michelin-starred meal that transforms traditional ingredients into modern dishes. The staff has also gotten Michelin awards for service, and not only are you served delicious food, but treated to an in-depth explanation of history, culture, and inspiration.
(210) 338-0746
812 S Alamo St, San Antonio, TX 78205
Utah — Del Barrio Cafe
Del Barrio Cafe isn't just a restaurant, it's embracing meaningful principles: Family, fresh, high-quality ingredients, and masterfully-designed dishes make this a standout in the state. It has customers raving about everything from the pork chile verde chorizo dip appetizers to the birria tacos, while above-and-beyond drinks like the ginger lemonade and the house-made horchata catapult this place into hidden gem territory.
(801) 902-9971
7777 South State St, Midvale, UT 84047
Vermont — Taco Gordo
Vermont is closer to Canada than to Mexico, which makes it that much more impressive that customers describe the tacos here as a religious experience. It's the al pastor that Guy Fieri tried when he was there for an episode of "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives," but customers say that the chicken, asada, and carnitas are just as good.
(802) 540-0770
208 N Winooski Ave, Burlington, VT 05401
Virginia — La Tingeria
In 2024, La Tingeria opened a permanent home for its halal Mexican offerings in a kitchen trailer at the Port City Brewing Company, and it's a perfect match. Tostadas are a fan favorite, the goat birria has customers willing to make a 45-minute trek just to order, and the chicken and beef tinga make it clear why this place has been such a hit.
3950 Wheeler Ave, Alexandria, VA 22304
Washington — El Cabrito
You'll see El Cabrito tapped not only as having some of the best Mexican cuisine in Seattle, but as being one of the best restaurants, full stop. Expect outstanding mole enchiladas, carne asada and carnitas that are perfection on a plate. The dishes are as flavorful as anything from Oaxaca, and a super-friendly, welcoming atmosphere help earn it the best-in-the-state nod.
(206) 849-5449
14631 Ambaum Blvd SW, Burien, WA 98166
West Virginia — Ortega's Taco Shop
Ortega's Taco Shop advertises itself as having the best tacos in town, and we'd say it has the best in the state. It checks all the boxes: Quick service, ideal portions, affordable pricing, and fish tacos that are so good some say they could have them every day. It's been that way for a long time – just remember not to skip the delectable warm churros.
(304) 728-4321
100 West Washington St, Charles Town, WV 25414
Wisconsin — La Dama
La Dama is a collaboration between Emmanuel Corona and Peggy Magister, and while Magister has since passed away, Corona continues to honor his friend and mentor with the restaurant they created. Customers gush that this is a best-ever sort of meal, with dishes like lamb shank birria, beef cheek enchiladas, and a Dos Moles appetizer getting rave reviews.
(414) 645-2606
839 S 2nd St, Milwaukee, WI 53204
Wyoming — Fiesta
Where should you go for Mexican if you happen to be in Wyoming? Check out Jackson's Fiesta, a restaurant that gets rave reviews for dishes like mini falutas, tacos dorados, and burritos. Customers report that this is a great place for fresh chips and salsa, rice and beans, as well as mole. Even the lengua tacos get a thumb's up, plus the margaritas appear to be on the strong side.
(307) 264-1750
975 Alpine Lane, Jackson, WY 83001
Methodology
There are a lot of great Mexican restaurants throughout the U.S., so we started by looking at the general consensus when it came to reviews, ratings, and recommendations on social media. To narrow things further down, we looked for restaurants that advertised menus taking inspiration from specific areas of Mexico, or that were serving up tried-and-treasured family recipes straight from south of the border.
We also looked for the little details that put a restaurant above and beyond, like consistently crave-worthy, high-quality salsa, and a commitment to making tortillas from scratch the traditional way. Additionally, we looked for places using locally-sourced or imported ingredients from Mexico, as well as praise from organizations like the Michelin Guide. Restaurants that combine creativity and tradition with out of this world food and friendly service were prioritized.