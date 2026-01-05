The Absolute Best Mexican Restaurant In Every State In The US

Truly great Mexican cuisine is defined by flavorful and fresh dishes, vibrant salsas and handmade tortillas, wonderfully-textured cheeses, regional specialties, and of course, chilies. Unfortunately, Mexican cuisine also tends to get simplified, and some of our least favorite Mexican restaurant chains seem content to serve bland dishes with questionable ingredients.

What places are getting it right? We set out to find the best Mexican restaurant in each state, and it wasn't easy. There are a lot of great options out there, so let's talk for a minute about how we did it. There are eight different regional cuisines that define Mexico's food culture, and being a part of any of them puts a restaurant in the running. Will you find some Tex-Mex on this list, too, along with restaurants that marry Mexican and other American cuisines and ingredients? Yes.

While we certainly started with looking for good reviews and ratings with some national media attention and awards, there were some specific things we were looking for, too. We wanted to find the restaurants that are making tortillas and salsas from scratch, importing ingredients from Mexico, and sourcing the freshest local produce and meats. The best are promoting traditional dishes and cooking methods, and offering options that you might not find on the menus of less dedicated restaurants. Here are the restaurants that made the cut.