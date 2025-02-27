The Magic Ratio For Restaurant-Worthy Salsa Every Time

Walk into a grocery store and there are many popular store-bought salsas to dunk your tortilla chips into. As delicious as those brands might be, there are likely some sort of preservatives in the mixture, the mild option might be far too bland, and the spicy variations might exceed your heat tolerance. That's why it pays to make homemade salsa just like your local Mexican restaurant — but which ingredients are superior to the rest? To find out the best ratio of tomatoes and other ingredients, we spoke to Alexis Valera, executive chef at Impression Moxché by Secrets in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.

According to Valera, the best ratio is: "50% tomatoes, 25% onion, 10% cilantro, 10% garlic, and 5% green chili." Valera says, "This balance works perfectly for a molcajete sauce." Molcajete sauce is a traditional Mexican-style salsa, and it certainly beats those American brands on the grocery store shelf (sorry Tostitos) and will be more on par with authentic Mexican restaurants instead. Other than the ratio, it's important to roast the vegetables before you prep them to enhance the flavor with smokiness, just like is often done in Mexico.