The Magic Ratio For Restaurant-Worthy Salsa Every Time
Walk into a grocery store and there are many popular store-bought salsas to dunk your tortilla chips into. As delicious as those brands might be, there are likely some sort of preservatives in the mixture, the mild option might be far too bland, and the spicy variations might exceed your heat tolerance. That's why it pays to make homemade salsa just like your local Mexican restaurant — but which ingredients are superior to the rest? To find out the best ratio of tomatoes and other ingredients, we spoke to Alexis Valera, executive chef at Impression Moxché by Secrets in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.
According to Valera, the best ratio is: "50% tomatoes, 25% onion, 10% cilantro, 10% garlic, and 5% green chili." Valera says, "This balance works perfectly for a molcajete sauce." Molcajete sauce is a traditional Mexican-style salsa, and it certainly beats those American brands on the grocery store shelf (sorry Tostitos) and will be more on par with authentic Mexican restaurants instead. Other than the ratio, it's important to roast the vegetables before you prep them to enhance the flavor with smokiness, just like is often done in Mexico.
Varieties of tomatoes, salt, and more tips for making quality homemade salsa
In order for the ratio of vegetables and herbs to work for restaurant-quality salsa, scour the grocery store or farmers market for the freshest options. For the tomatoes, firm varieties like Romas are ideal. And for the heat, green chilis like poblanos or jalapeños are what usually make it into a Mexican-style salsa. In addition to that magic ratio that chef Alexis Valera uses, you'll also want to add salt to taste to enhance all of the flavors. To add some acidity to the homemade salsa, consider squeezing some fresh lime juice into the bowl too.
Don't forget to remove the seeds from the tomatoes and chilis after you roast the vegetables. Use a mortar to turn the prepped vegetables into salsa, but a food processor or blender also works if that's what's already in your kitchen. After it's done, conduct a taste test to make sure the acidity, salt, and heat levels match your preference. Give it a try with this fire-roasted salsa recipe to pair with tortilla chips for a snack or to put on top of tacos or enchiladas. And to really perfect your batch, here are more of the best tips for making homemade salsa, including the use of fresh herbs.