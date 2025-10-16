Our Least-Favorite Mexican Restaurant Chain Has Questionable Ingredients And Taste

Some of the best Mexican food in the world is sold out of the back of food trucks and taco stands, so it's safe to say that Mexican cuisine is as accessible as it is popular. There's no denying that taco- or burrito-themed restaurant chains are a dime a dozen stateside, which is a testament to how much folks across America love Mexican food. To figure out which brand is the best, we taste-tested 11 different Mexican restaurant chains, and while it makes sense, you may be surprised to hear that Taco Bell was by far the worst.

Among various fun facts you might not know about Taco Bell is that there are no locations in Mexico. Taco Bell execs had to know that hard-shelled tacos and Crunchwrap Supremes would be an abomination to Mexican palates. But despite the creative riffs on authentic Mexican food, the taste and ingredients were also an abomination to our taste testers. Intriguingly creative menu items like waffle tacos and the Cheetos burrito were foods we wished we hadn't tried. Even the traditional fast food classics were subpar; Taco Bell's nachos landed at the bottom of our ranking of 11 different restaurant chain nachos, for example.

Most disconcerting of all, however, is the quality of the ingredients. Of course, plenty of fast food restaurants use frozen food, but Taco Bell's meat and beans are unrecognizable when they show up at each location. The beans come in what can only be described as akin to dried-out rabbit food pellets, while Taco Bell's controversial beef secretes a slimy gel on top of it if you don't eat it right out of the wrapping.