12 Of The Least Expensive Michelin-Starred Restaurants In The US

If you've always assumed that eating at a Michelin-starred restaurant is out of your price range, it turns out that the U.S. has quite a lot of inexpensive ones that anyone can afford. Granted, there may not be one near you, but many cities across the U.S. have Michelin star restaurants that won't come anywhere near breaking the bank. In fact, there are quite a few one-star places you can enjoy on a budget. However, if you want to try a 2-star or 3-star restaurant, you'll unfortunately have to spend much more.

The original Michelin restaurant guide was created by the Michelin tire company to encourage more people to take road trips, and, thus, buy more cars and tires. So, it makes sense that there are affordable Michelin-starred restaurants out there. Granted, not every inexpensive restaurant listed in the Michelin Guide has a star rating, but all the ones on our list have one Michelin star, which indicates that they have high quality cooking.

The ones on our list average $20 to $30 per person or $50 to $100 per person, depending on what your budget looks like. There are all sorts of dining experiences on the list, with one place that even started life as a food truck and others that offer tasting menus. We've featured restaurants from across the U.S., in Texas, Colorado, California, Georgia, Florida, and New York. So, next time you're on a road trip near one of these 12 lower-cost Michelin-starred restaurants, you'll want to put one or several on your eating agenda.