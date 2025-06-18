LA's Most Affordable Michelin-Starred Restaurant Is In An Unexpected Location

At merely $17 for what would run you $30 any other time of the day, Holbox's lunch special is the perfect place to start. With all of the fresh seafood coming out of that kitchen, you will be tempted to try more — and if you do give into another taco, the Taco de Pulpo en su Tinta should be the one, as the braised and fried gulf of Mexico octopus in calamari ink sofrito is not only one of Chef Cetina's family recipes, but the top-selling one. Considering the lengths most people go to just to sit down there, or at any of L.A.'s other 20 best restaurants, ordering another taco or an aguachile to share is not really much of a question.

The average wait at Holbox is 45 minutes to an hour, with the majority of that time spent standing to order. While that isn't all too different from other popular restaurants in L.A., after all that standing, you'll also have to secure a place for yourself to sit. It is a food court, after all, and none of the seats outside of Holbox are actually reserved. If you do plan to visit, one tip to note is that the 16-top counter seating, or what Chef Cetina calls the ceviche and omakase counter, is reserved for Holbox customers. Even better is that, outside of the tasting menu hours on Wednesday and Thursday evenings, they're all first come first serve.