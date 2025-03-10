Review: I Tried The Only Michelin-Starred Taco Stand In Mexico City And It's Worth Flying For

The Michelin Guide — a 125-year-old organization — is in its change era. Of course, the past six years under international director Gwendal Poullennec have wrought a lot of expansion and evolution already: Presence in new countries and Green stars have been ways the guide has sought to remain relevant in a constantly shifting landscape. Another method the red book has used to continue influencing dining decisions is to look at different types of restaurants altogether.

Michelin will always be associated with fine dining. But these days, accessible street food is on the table for anonymous inspectors and guide followers across the globe. In 2016, Michelin set international cuisine into a tizzy when it awarded a hawker stall in Singapore, Hawker Chan, a single star. In 2017, the guide's first Thailand edition doled the same recognition to Jay Fai, a Bangkok food stall. At the time of writing, Jay Fai has maintained its rank, while Hawker Chan lost its station in 2021. Its legacy will be remembered as the rock that split the river.

In its 2024 guide to Mexico City, Michelin created buzz again by awarding one star to a street food eatery: Taquería El Califa de León. In a town known for tacos, neglecting to include one would have amounted to high culinary crimes. With the 2025 edition of the CDMX guide anticipated to drop sometime in May 2025, it remains to be seen if this was a shooting star destined to dazzle and disappear or if the taquería has long-term staying power. Since I've eaten at both of Michelin's priorly starred street-food stands, I felt compelled to try Taquería Califa de León on a recent trip to Mexico City.