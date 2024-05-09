6 Taco Chains Chefs Actually Eat At

Unsurprisingly, many chefs are picky about what they eat. Others, however, are just like us: unafraid to indulge in the simple pleasures every now and then. It may or may not surprise you then to find out that taco chain drive-thrus and walk-up counters are actually beloved by many chefs.

Chefs see the world of prepared food differently than we civilians gazing up at the backlit order board. They're experts in the process, the ingredients, and the steps an establishment takes to ensure freshness and optimal flavor. So, learning about an expert's culinary happy place — and what makes it so — can give you the feeling that you're getting the scoop from someone who knows their foodstuff. Call it insider info.

Also, chefs often have a good take on the value of a meal — not just how it's prepared, but how much money goes into it compared to what we pay. Through that lens, if a chef is a fan, it's likely a good spend of your food coin. Or it all just may come down to the fact that no matter who you are, some cravings can only be satisfied by a taco chain taco. From taco behemoths to small establishments, from fast-casual to West Coast-based to Mexico-rooted, the culinary world is filled with taco chains. And they give these chefs a lot to love.