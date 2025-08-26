The Very First Michelin-Starred BBQ Joints Were In Texas. Meet The Trailblazers

There are all kinds of different styles of regional barbecue across the United States, with each region naturally claiming to be the best. The Michelin Guide may have put an end to that debate, however: In 2024, Michelin held its first Texas award ceremony and gave stars to barbecue restaurants for the first time ever. Four different eateries received one star each, making a huge name for both the Lone Star State and for barbecue within the prestigious inner circle of Michelin star-holders. What are these restaurants and what makes them so good?

The impressive trailblazers who put barbecue on the Michelin map are CorkScrew BBQ in Spring, LeRoy and Lewis Barbecue in Austin, Interstellar BBQ in Austin, and la Barbecue, also in Austin. LeRoy and Lewis had been open less than a year when they received their star, an impressive feat — they'd debuted their permanent digs in February 2024 after helming a successful food truck for seven years. Their approach to BBQ is "new school": They source from small ranchers and farmers they trust to prioritize quality meat, and serve it up with sides celebrating Tex-Mex and Korean influences. CorkScrew opened in 2015, serving up mouthwatering beef, ribs, turkey, and tacos. Frito pie, beer-brined turkey, and peach tea-glazed pork belly are on the menu at Instellar, open since 2019. Open since 2012, la Barbecue is a female-owned eatery which also prioritizes responsible sourcing.