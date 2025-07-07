This Is How Michelin Guide Inspectors Rate The Best Restaurants In The World
If you have as much as a passing interest in the food and restaurant world, you've likely got a list of Michelin-starred restaurants to visit at least once. The rating system is the most revered in the world. It's been formally in place since the 1930s. Ever since, diners have looked to it for help navigating the vast dining world and understanding which spots are must-visit destinations. Similarly, many restaurants channel all of their efforts into gaining one, two, or ideally three stars, even when some eateries proclaim that Michelin stars are more of a curse than a blessing. Even movies like "Burnt" and television shows like "Emily in Paris" and "The Bear" document the thrilling chase after Michelin stars. But for all the glory, do most of us even know how Michelin inspectors rate these restaurants?
Stars come from inspectors who are food and hospitality experts employed by Michelin and kept completely anonymous. The inspectors eat out constantly for their jobs, traveling frequently and visiting their assigned restaurants multiple times for a fair look at things like service and seasonally changing menus. Repeat visits aren't just to check consistency, either — it can take several visits to try all of a restaurant's dishes. These inspectors write detailed reports on their experiences and eventually meet to compare and discuss their respective rankings in consistency, quality of ingredients, cooking techniques and flavors, mastery of technique, and how the chef's own personality is reflected in the meal.
How inspectors decide on a number of stars
Of all the key facts to know about the Michelin Guide, the most important is the actual meanings of the star ratings. They make perfect sense when you consider that Michelin is a tire company, and the guide was initially compiled from a road-tripping perspective. Thus, one star means a restaurant is worth a stop, two stars means it's worth making a detour, and three stars means a restaurant is so incredible you should plan an entire trip just to try it. To earn a single star, inspectors search for consistency in brilliant flavors from high-quality ingredients. For two, they expect that plus the chef's personality shining through the meal. And for three, they want all of that at a level that surpasses most other restaurants.
Inspectors visit these spots solo or in groups but remain discreet. They'll consider all restaurants already in the guide, but nothing is guaranteed. Restaurants can gain or lose stars depending on their current offerings. They'll also check out restaurants not in the guide yet that are recommended to them. Any kind of restaurant is eligible, from casual to formal, across 25 countries. Getting paid to eat at the world's best spots is a dream job but requires a grueling interview process. In fact, many are only inspectors for about five years due to the grueling travel and the schedule, sometimes requiring two dinners per night.