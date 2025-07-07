This Is How Michelin Guide Inspectors Rate The Best Restaurants In The World

If you have as much as a passing interest in the food and restaurant world, you've likely got a list of Michelin-starred restaurants to visit at least once. The rating system is the most revered in the world. It's been formally in place since the 1930s. Ever since, diners have looked to it for help navigating the vast dining world and understanding which spots are must-visit destinations. Similarly, many restaurants channel all of their efforts into gaining one, two, or ideally three stars, even when some eateries proclaim that Michelin stars are more of a curse than a blessing. Even movies like "Burnt" and television shows like "Emily in Paris" and "The Bear" document the thrilling chase after Michelin stars. But for all the glory, do most of us even know how Michelin inspectors rate these restaurants?

Stars come from inspectors who are food and hospitality experts employed by Michelin and kept completely anonymous. The inspectors eat out constantly for their jobs, traveling frequently and visiting their assigned restaurants multiple times for a fair look at things like service and seasonally changing menus. Repeat visits aren't just to check consistency, either — it can take several visits to try all of a restaurant's dishes. These inspectors write detailed reports on their experiences and eventually meet to compare and discuss their respective rankings in consistency, quality of ingredients, cooking techniques and flavors, mastery of technique, and how the chef's own personality is reflected in the meal.