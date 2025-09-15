The Best Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurant In Alaska Is A Mexican Eatery
Even if you're lucky enough to have dined in the world's finest eateries, you know there's nothing better than those hole-in-the-wall spots. They may not boast Michelin stars or glossy magazine coverage, but true culinary fans know these restaurants are cooking up the best food, usually at the best prices and in the most unassuming atmosphere. Having some excellent hole-in-the-wall restaurants in your back pocket in your hometown is a power move that guarantees you great grub, likely without a tough-to-snag reservation, and knowing one or two spots in a place you're visiting promises a more authentically local experience. That's why we rounded up the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants in the United States, and one of the most delightful surprises was Alaska's. You may not associate south-of-the-border fare with the chilly northern state, but Alaska's best hole-in-the-wall restaurant is a Mexican institution called Oscar's Taco Grande.
Oscar Hernandez started his restaurant inside of a repurposed bus in Anchorage in 1979. Later, the business graduated to a trailer and Hernandez' sons joined the team. The menu features steak or chicken tortas and a variety of meat or veggie burritos — including breakfast options – and tacos, plus irresistibly spicy chile rellenos, a taco burger, and lunchtime combination plates featuring hard and soft tacos, small burritos, and enchiladas. Prices range from about $3.00 for a ground beef taco to $12.50 for a chile relleno and beef enchilada combo. It's a quick counter-service spot locals love for the family-run service, unrivaled food, and accessible cost.
What people say about Oscar's Taco Grande
Serving up such excellent fare for decades, Oscar's Taco Grande has become a community fixture. According to an Anchorage Daily News article, Hernandez has been known to give free lunches to people just released from the nearby Anchorage Correctional Complex, a small gesture to help them get back on their feet. People who live and work in the area rely on Oscar's for reliable, affordable food that happens to offer up a mouthwatering taste of Mexico pretty far north of the country.
Reviewers on Tripadvisor declare Oscar's Taco Grande an essential breakfast spot for those egg-and-cheese burritos and appreciate that they can always count on a stellar meal, even when they're short on cash or time — Oscar's makes everything to order, so it's fresh, yet they manage to do so in just a few minutes. On Yelp, users shout out specifics, like refried beans chock full of whole beans, well seasoned rice, savory beef in the tacos and burritos, and flavorful hot sauce. They also mention friendly family service, quick prep times, cheap prices, and even fun vintage car photos along the restaurant's back wall to keep patrons entertained during those short waits. Oscar's under-the-radar status may make it a slightly tougher find in the average Alaskan's travels, but then, Alaska has a restaurant you can only reach by tram lift – clearly, people are willing to venture out for good food, good service, and good prices.