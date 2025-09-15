The Best Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurant In Alaska Is A Mexican Eatery

Even if you're lucky enough to have dined in the world's finest eateries, you know there's nothing better than those hole-in-the-wall spots. They may not boast Michelin stars or glossy magazine coverage, but true culinary fans know these restaurants are cooking up the best food, usually at the best prices and in the most unassuming atmosphere. Having some excellent hole-in-the-wall restaurants in your back pocket in your hometown is a power move that guarantees you great grub, likely without a tough-to-snag reservation, and knowing one or two spots in a place you're visiting promises a more authentically local experience. That's why we rounded up the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants in the United States, and one of the most delightful surprises was Alaska's. You may not associate south-of-the-border fare with the chilly northern state, but Alaska's best hole-in-the-wall restaurant is a Mexican institution called Oscar's Taco Grande.

Oscar Hernandez started his restaurant inside of a repurposed bus in Anchorage in 1979. Later, the business graduated to a trailer and Hernandez' sons joined the team. The menu features steak or chicken tortas and a variety of meat or veggie burritos — including breakfast options – and tacos, plus irresistibly spicy chile rellenos, a taco burger, and lunchtime combination plates featuring hard and soft tacos, small burritos, and enchiladas. Prices range from about $3.00 for a ground beef taco to $12.50 for a chile relleno and beef enchilada combo. It's a quick counter-service spot locals love for the family-run service, unrivaled food, and accessible cost.