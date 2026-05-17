The 7 Most Overpriced Sit-Down Chain Restaurants, According To Customers
We're not going to beat around the bush: Right now, it feels like everything is more expensive than it used to be. Gas prices, clothing, energy bills — everything. Unfortunately, your favorite sit-down chain restaurant probably isn't exempt from price increases. The issue for many people, though, comes when it feels like quality isn't keeping up with surging costs. If you're going to drop the best part of $100 at a mid-tier sit-down restaurant, you want the portions to be large and the food to be tasty, right?
We scanned Reddit threads to find the sit-down chain restaurants that customers feel just aren't delivering on good value for money and are, quite frankly, overpriced for what they are. You can find the results of that investigation below. But before we start, we apologize in advance if your favorite is on the list. No spoilers, but it does include a certain beloved Tex-Mex spot (cough, Chili's, cough).
Olive Garden
Let's be honest, Olive Garden is hardly gourmet. We don't say that to cast shade; sometimes, all you want is a hearty portion of pasta and some freshly baked breadsticks. But lately, some diners have noticed that the chain's Italian American comfort food comes at a significantly higher cost than it used to. "Easily $40/person if you get a glass of wine, entree, [dessert] + tax + tips," wrote Redditor ElliotAlderson2024 in an r/olivegarden community thread. "All for mediocre service and soul-sucking ambiance. At best I'll go 2x a year, only as a convenience."
They're not alone. Other users have also questioned why pasta without meat is nearly $20 at the chain, while others are wondering why two portions of their favorite chicken alfredo with drinks is setting them back almost $70. Some say that the unlimited soup, salad, and bread deal makes it worth it, while others agree that it's overpriced, but also note that it's in line with today's pricing from other chains.
It's true that Olive Garden's prices have jumped dramatically in more recent years. In 2006, a portion of chicken alfredo cost less than $10, and a classic linguine alla marinara was $6.95. Yep, less than $7 for a dinner out (not including tax and tip, of course). Still, at the time of this writing 20 years on, it's not impossible to get more for less at Olive Garden — but it does require being smart about it. Consider ordering from the Lighter Portions section of the menu, for example, and don't skip the lunch specials.
The Cheesecake Factory
If you're heading to The Cheesecake Factory, there are two things you should be able to rely on: Huge portions and an extensive range of menu choices. One thing you can't rely on, though, is reasonable prices, according to many customers.
After buying some "overpriced cheesecake slices," Reddit user RJMacReady_Outpost31 declared in the r/CheesecakeFactory community that they had just made their "last purchase" from the chain. They added: "At this point cheesecake factory is living off reputation and status when it [used] to be about the quality." Again, many people replied stating that this is simply the way things are now, but others agreed that The Cheesecake Factory is charging too much for mediocre food. "Higher prices for smaller portions. There's no real way to justify $12/slice cheesecake for a [mid-tier] franchise," wrote an unnamed Reddit user in the same thread.
Many other diners have also noticed that the huge portions the chain is known for just aren't, well, all that huge anymore. "Last time we went it was $12 per slice," Redditor here_for_the_tea1 shared. "The 4 cheese pasta with 5 added pieces of bite size chicken was $30. Never again."
Panda Express
When Panda Express was founded in the 1980s, customers could stop by for a large chow mein and only expect to pay $3.50. If they wanted to treat themselves, they could spring for the most expensive item on the menu: the barbecued pork at $5.95. Of course, things have changed since then. That said, its a la carte offerings still start at $4.60, while a side with an entree starts at $9.20 (these prices are accurate for the chain's Glendale Galleria location, at the time of writing).
Still, people have noticed that their Panda Express orders have been creeping up in price — and they're not thrilled about it, especially if they're paying for multiple people. "Family meal is almost $50," shared Redditor weekend_crafter in an r/PandaExpress thread. "I can get a nicer meal with seafood at a real Chinese restaurant for that price."
Others have complained that their local Panda Express spot consistently raises the prices every time they visit, while many have noticed some shrinkflation at play. For the uninitiated, shrinkflation happens when the portions get smaller, but the price goes up or stays the same. "So not only are they slowly increasing your prices but they are slowly serving you small portions," wrote Positive-Ad-9846, after claiming that Panda Express had deliberately changed its packaging to mask its smaller portions. "It is ridiculous! They just try to do it in a deceiving manner to 'slip the elephant under the rug!'"
Chili's
There's no doubt that, as of this writing in 2026, Chili's still has plenty of fans. In fact, according to a survey by YouGov, it's sitting comfortably at number 14 in its list of the top 272 most popular dining brands in the U.S. But even big fans of the chain know that it isn't perfect (just check out our list of the menu items you should avoid ordering at Chili's for more proof of that statement). In fact, several customers have started to wonder whether this sit-down favorite is actually becoming overpriced.
Many people have taken aim at the chain's Triple Dipper, specifically, which includes three appetizers and dipping sauces. "Yeah idk how anyone orders the triple dipper at the price it is now," wrote Redditor tulipskull in an r/Chilis community thread. "$20 for a couple pieces of fried food is ridiculous." Some folks have said that the rising prices have put them off visiting Chili's completely, even though they're still fans of the food. For example, one frustrated diner claimed in another thread that "Chili's is going for the money grab," noting that the chicken sandwich had gone up from around $10 to $16.99 in just one year. "I don't know how you can justify a 60% increase for 4 oz piece of chicken," added Redditor Revolutionary_Lie346.
However, others say they can't justify the price because they believe the food simply isn't that good anyway. "On another note, $15 for an appetizer of mozzarella sticks from a mediocre chain is pure insanity," stated Redditor Lolo_Belle in the same thread.
Red Lobster
In more recent years, Red Lobster has faced its fair share of challenges. There was the chain's 2024 bankruptcy, for example, as well as the endless shrimp debacle just prior to this. The latter basically involved the seafood chain giving away millions of dollars' worth of seafood for free when, in an ill-advised business move, it added the bottomless dish to its permanent menu (previously, it had been a limited-edition promotion).
It's safe to say that Red Lobster has learned from its mistakes. It's not giving anything away for free. In fact, quite the opposite. Many customers feel it's now overcharging for basic dishes. "Been a defender of Red Lobster for a long time," wrote one unnamed Redditor in the r/restaurant community. "And yes I know seafood very well but they had their place in the world. But the never ending drop in quality plus price increases are too much." They went on to claim that the chain's fried shrimp is "one very small step above the shrimp from the frozen food aisle."
Plenty agree with this sentiment, with many folks sharing that Red Lobster's price increases have put them off visiting completely. Meanwhile, others have expressed shock at how expensive their visits to the sit-down spot had become. "[We] went last night and we're done," declared pheobe1997 in an r/redlobster thread. "We were shocked at the price increase. There's better restaurants in that price range."
Buffalo Wild Wings
People love to complain about Buffalo Wild Wings, and let's be honest, it's often for good reason. Customers have claimed the chain is dirty, the music is too loud, and that the orders are consistently wrong, for example. But one of the biggest gripes for many folks? Buffalo Wild Wings has gotten way too expensive.
"Used to be a great option for good cheap food and now its $40 basically everytime me and my girl want to order," wrote Redditor callsandputss in an r/BuffaloWildWings community thread. Plenty agreed with this user, noting that they can only head to the chain for its lunch specials or during happy hour — otherwise, it's just too expensive. Others say that even the deals cost too much these days. Redditor Gormok1566, for example, claimed in another thread that the price of a combo deal for wings and fries at their local restaurant had increased from $11.99 to $16.49. "That's absolutely bonkers for glorified chicken nuggets and fries. I will no longer be ordering BWW as a result," they declared. "What was actually a pretty decent deal for a combo is now totally overpriced. Nothing justifies this cost at all."
If you're also thinking: Didn't Buffalo Wild Wings used to be the cheap option? You're not imagining things. In February 2026, we rewound the clock to 2010 and found that prices have increased at the chain by 149% over 16 years. If only we had a time machine.
Pizza Hut
For many people, a trip to Pizza Hut used to be something to look forward to. Those who used to visit regularly in the 1990s, for example, remember the heyday of the salad bars, the red and white tablecloths, and the red cups, as well as the signature smell of pan pizzas cooking when you walked through the doors. But according to many customers, Pizza Hut is simply not what it used to be.
Not only are the vibes off (RIP, those red roofs), but many former fans believe that the food has become mediocre and overpriced. "Pizza Hut has been in the decline in quality now for so long," Redditor breakingcustoms claimed in a thread in the r/pizzahut community. "The pizza isn't worth the price anymore. These are $10 pizzas, not $15-20." Others are also annoyed that the pizzas are smaller than they used to be, while arguing that the quality of the ingredients is poor.
Some have even speculated that this pizza chain might not have much longer left in business if it continues on its current trajectory. Perhaps they're on to something. In February 2026, the chain's parent company Yum Brands revealed it was closing 250 Pizza Hut locations across the U.S.