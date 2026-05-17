The 7 Most Overpriced Sit-Down Chain Restaurants, According To Customers

Let's be honest, Olive Garden is hardly gourmet. We don't say that to cast shade; sometimes, all you want is a hearty portion of pasta and some freshly baked breadsticks. But lately, some diners have noticed that the chain's Italian American comfort food comes at a significantly higher cost than it used to. "Easily $40/person if you get a glass of wine, entree, [dessert] + tax + tips," wrote Redditor ElliotAlderson2024 in an r/olivegarden community thread. "All for mediocre service and soul-sucking ambiance. At best I'll go 2x a year, only as a convenience."

They're not alone. Other users have also questioned why pasta without meat is nearly $20 at the chain, while others are wondering why two portions of their favorite chicken alfredo with drinks is setting them back almost $70. Some say that the unlimited soup, salad, and bread deal makes it worth it, while others agree that it's overpriced, but also note that it's in line with today's pricing from other chains.

It's true that Olive Garden's prices have jumped dramatically in more recent years. In 2006, a portion of chicken alfredo cost less than $10, and a classic linguine alla marinara was $6.95. Yep, less than $7 for a dinner out (not including tax and tip, of course). Still, at the time of this writing 20 years on, it's not impossible to get more for less at Olive Garden — but it does require being smart about it. Consider ordering from the Lighter Portions section of the menu, for example, and don't skip the lunch specials.