The 8 Worst Things About Buffalo Wild Wings, According To Customers

Making your own Buffalo wings at home can be a bit of a hassle, and honestly, they're usually better from a restaurant. Buffalo Wild Wings is one of the most recognizable chains specializing in wings, and you'd think getting this fan-favorite food right would be a slam dunk. That's not exactly the case, though.

When we here at Tasting Table ranked chain restaurant cheese fries from worst to best, well, someone had to come in last, and that was Buffalo Wild Wings. Not only are the cheese fries lacking, but you'll also hear Buffalo Wild Wings fans reminiscing about the discontinued sauces that they still miss, and trust us when we say that it's a bummer of a conversation. So is the fact that gluten-free foodies need to avoid Buffalo Wild Wings for a lack of options, and honestly, that's just scratching the surface of complaints we've heard customers voice about this chain.

If you haven't been to B-Dubs in a while and are wondering what you're missing, we've got you covered. We headed to Reddit to find out what customers have been saying about the chain, and trust us, they're not holding back. And, full disclosure, we're not even going to focus on the food here. We're talking about all the other things that go into a restaurant experience to make it a standout or absolutely miserable. Buffalo Wild Wings falls short in a shocking number of ways.