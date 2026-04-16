9 Discontinued Buffalo Wild Wings Sauces Fans Still Miss

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Buffalo Wild Wings is the premier destination for chicken wing lovers. The global chain, which fans call B-Dubs for short, is known for its signature 26 sauces and dry rubs, along with an ever-changing array of limited-edition sauces that often attract cult followings. In fact, according to a Reddit sleuth, the chain has released almost 80 sauces over the years, though most have been discontinued.

While the here-today, gone-tomorrow approach of launching new Buffalo Wild Wings sauces as limited-time options keeps things fresh, it also leaves fans disappointed. Which is understandable when some of the limited-edition flavors are just as tasty, if not better, than ones from the main lineup. And it's especially annoying when you consider that B-Dubs rarely reissues sauces.

You'll find tons of Reddit threads, social media posts, and online petitions begging for flavors to be brought back. But instead of granting their wishes, the chain pushes onward with a steady string of new sauces. If any of this hits home, you may count yourself among the fans who miss the discontinued Buffalo Wild Wings sauces featured in this list.