9 Discontinued Buffalo Wild Wings Sauces Fans Still Miss
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Buffalo Wild Wings is the premier destination for chicken wing lovers. The global chain, which fans call B-Dubs for short, is known for its signature 26 sauces and dry rubs, along with an ever-changing array of limited-edition sauces that often attract cult followings. In fact, according to a Reddit sleuth, the chain has released almost 80 sauces over the years, though most have been discontinued.
While the here-today, gone-tomorrow approach of launching new Buffalo Wild Wings sauces as limited-time options keeps things fresh, it also leaves fans disappointed. Which is understandable when some of the limited-edition flavors are just as tasty, if not better, than ones from the main lineup. And it's especially annoying when you consider that B-Dubs rarely reissues sauces.
You'll find tons of Reddit threads, social media posts, and online petitions begging for flavors to be brought back. But instead of granting their wishes, the chain pushes onward with a steady string of new sauces. If any of this hits home, you may count yourself among the fans who miss the discontinued Buffalo Wild Wings sauces featured in this list.
Scorpion Rum
In 2017, Buffalo Wild Wings released what it called its spiciest sauce yet. Scorpion Rum was marketed as being so spicy that it came with a small side of vanilla ice cream to help alleviate the kick. And based on the customer response, it definitely delivered in the heat department. "My brother and I ate 12 wings each with this sauce! It was good! Had the person sitting next to us ask if we were ok bc we had tears running down our face," one person commented on Facebook.
Fast forward to 2025, and people still clamor for a hit of Scorpion Rum sauce. On a Reddit thread calling out B-Dubs for discontinuing its best flavors, a user said they "would do terrible things" to bring it back. One person even said it was the greatest sauce they'd ever tried. If that response is any metric, Scorpion Rum might've ranked high on our list of best and worst Buffalo Wild Wings sauces.
Original Blazin'
Unlike other discontinued flavors, the Original Blazin' was actually reissued. However, a change to the recipe prompted fans to launch a petition to bring back the OG formulation. "I have been deeply affected by the change of their iconic Blazin' sauce. There's nothing that comes close to it. It provided an unmatched combination of heat and flavor that made every bite an adventure. The new recipe simply doesn't compare," the description reads.
The original Original Blazin' was released in the 1990s, according to the Food Network, and people who experienced it said it was a mouth-burning hot sauce. It contained habanero peppers, jalapeño purée, chili peppers, lemon juice, onion, garlic, celery, and Worcestershire sauce. Suffice it to say, customers were pretty unhappy with the new recipe. "It's all I had to live for and now it's gone," a Reddit user declared. This is echoed by another who commented, "I miss original Blazin. It was my favorite sauce and the reformulated ones are trash."
Some even say the Original Blazin' recipe has changed several times over the years. The latest iteration, which goes by the name Blazin' Knockout, features nine sweat-inducing peppers: devil's breath, Carolina reaper, scorpion, ghost, habanero, red and green jalapeños, chile de árbol, and cayenne. However, not everyone enjoys it. "It's got a weird sweet flavor but someone posted the box of it with ingredients and the first listed is pineapple juice," complained one Redditor in the aforementioned thread.
Maple Chipotle
This sweet and savory flavor landed at Buffalo Wild Wings in 2024 as part of its new fall flavor lineup, which included a Cajun-style sauce. The limited-time release merged the woodsy, caramel-like taste of maple syrup with the smoky kick of chipotle pepper, though some fans say the sauce was far more maple-y than peppery. That said, most agree it paired nicely with B-Dubs wings.
"The maple chipotle was possibly the best wings I had ever had (probably ate there 3x as much when these were on the menu) and of course that's gone now," a Reddit user lamented in a post. Others felt the same on another thread, with one calling it the discontinued sauce they miss the most, and another exclaiming, "Maple Chipotle was the only sauce that mattered!"
Hot BBQ
Every now and again, Buffalo Wild Wings gives fans exactly what they want. Hot BBQ, which first arrived in the 1980s when the chain was called Buffalo Wild Wings & Weck (aka BW3), was a fan-favorite sauce until its discontinuation in 2020. It's unclear why it was even removed to begin with, considering the backlash it caused. The demand for its return was too overwhelming to ignore. We're talking dedicated X accounts with over 400 followers, a petition with nearly 700 signatures, Reddit thread after Reddit thread, and more.
"Enough is enough! What do we have to do to get Hot BBQ sauce back?!?," one X post demanded. "The removal of Hot BBQ sauce is a major downgrade and pain-point," Leroy Pancake, the petition starter, said. And one Reddit user even extolled its ability to relieve nasal congestion: "Hot BBQ was the only sauce I would get on my wings, it was tasty, it would also clear my sinuses." And those only scratch the surface of online complaints.
Widespread disappointment lasted until 2023, when B-Dubs finally decided to reissue Hot BBQ, but only for a limited time, which, unfortunately, means that it disappeared again sometime later.
Dragon Fire
If you're a fan of "Game of Thrones," then you remember the hype surrounding its eighth and final season. In anticipation of the season premiere, Buffalo Wild Wings released the Dragon Fire sauce for one day only. It combined chili and ghost peppers with soy and ginger sauce, and according to the chain, was designed to live up to its fiery name. The subsequent feedback was so overwhelmingly positive that the sauce was reissued for a month.
In a Facebook post announcing its return, excitement was palpable, with comments ranging from, "After 3 I couldn't feel my face...it was GLORIOUS" and "I ordered a 20pc and made it last 3 days they were so good! Love that it's back!!!" to cheeky ones like "My grandma had 2 of these and died of a heart attack tbh. I will no longer be going to BWWs." The post garnered over 3,000 comments, many from people overjoyed with the news. Ultimately, however, B-Dubs kept its word and discontinued it a few weeks later.
Salted Caramel BBQ
Here's an eye-opening fact about Buffalo Wild Wings. In 2014, B-Dubs' sauce lab dropped one of its most adventurous flavors yet: Salted caramel BBQ. The limited option blended its signature honey barbecue sauce with caramel drizzle and salt, delivering a unique yet familiar sweet and savory experience. "If you like honey BBQ, you're going to love Caramel BBQ," one person commented on a Facebook post announcing its release.
You'd think combining chicken and caramel would turn people off, but based on the response, they were either excited to try it, or if they had already, they loved it. At some point, the sauce was discontinued, though it returned in 2018 as part of a series of releases inspired by famous rivalries, particularly between sports teams, but also between popular brands. It stayed around for only a few months before vanishing into the depths of B-Dub-lore.
Of course, that only intensified people's longing for its return. "I would do anything for them to bring back those salted caramel wings," reads the first half of the title of one Reddit thread, which persuaded a former employee to share the secret recipe: "I used to work for buffalos when we had both of these salted caramel is just honey bbq with caramel drizzled over it and pretzel salt." So, while salted caramel isn't an official option, it is possible to recreate it.
Doritos Flamin' Hot Nacho
Tongue-tingling chicken wings sprinkled with Doritos Flamin' Hot Nacho crumbles? Say no more. Buffalo Wild Wings teamed up with Doritos in 2022, creating what was essentially a Flamin' Hot Cheetos-flavored sauce, as part of an ongoing collaboration with PepsiCo. The sauce was an immediate hit, which is unsurprising, considering how popular that Doritos chip flavor is. "Not gonna lie, I had to try this as soon as I saw it & I'm in love lol," a woman said on a Facebook post with over 7,000 comments, also adding a flame emoji for good measure. A quick scroll supported her sentiment.
In 2024, two years after its limited run ended, a petition was made to champion its return. "I was deeply disappointed when the Flamin' Hot Doritos flavored wings were discontinued. This flavor was not just a meal; it was an experience that brought joy to many people's dining experiences," the petition starter wrote. Unfortunately, the plea has only received a handful of signatures. Someone also put a 66 fluid ounce bag of the sauce up for auction on eBay, and it looks like the actual bags used by Buffalo Wild Wings employees. The current bid at the time of writing is approaching $100.
Blue Moon BBQ
The sauce lords at Buffalo Wild Wings brought together two unlikely flavors in 2018: Blue Moon craft beer and barbecue sauce. There isn't much information on this flavor's initial outing, but considering that it was reissued in 2020, it must've been pretty popular. The limited-edition option, which also includes sweet citrus and a spice blend that features coriander, was only given a two-month run during its 2020 return. To recreate the signature Blue Moon experience, B-Dubs served the wings with an orange slice on top.
The hype surrounding its return was, to say the least, very real. "Look. You need to keep this sauce. It is the best one on the menu," one user said on Facebook, with another adding, "Love that sauce. Wish it could be a mainstay sauce in our lineup!!!!!!!!!!!" Over on Instagram, the comments are equally exclamatory, from "That #BlueMoonBBQ is fire, it needs to stay and be added permanently!!!" to "NEEDS TO BE ON MENU ALWAYS!!! Bring them backkkkkkkk."
Big Easy Bourbon Honey Mustard
The Big Easy Bourbon Honey Mustard was released in 2014, and it's another bygone Buffalo Wild Wings sauce to inspire a petition. And much like other discontinued favorites, fans hated to see it go. Even with hundreds of signatures, the petition failed to convince B-Dubs to restock it. It even received support from an employee, who commented, "I work there now and just wish it would reappear on the menu. I'll definitely tell my guests to try it and promote more business for the restaurant cause it's sure is dang good!!"
"Will they ever bring back bourbon honey mustard?" was a question someone posed on Reddit two years after it was discontinued. Apparently, they still felt the aftershock of losing their favorite go-to sauce, adding, "I miss it so much, I hope it comes back." A few comments below, another Redditor offered to pay an employee, who worked at a location that still carried it, to ship a few bottles to them. "How much do I have to pay to get you to buy a couple bottles and ship it to me... I really miss this sauce," they wrote.
To underscore how much people loved the Big Easy Bourbon Honey Mustard sauce, someone made a Reddit thread begging for the recipe, writing, "Please for the love of god someone help me find the recipe to make this sauce."