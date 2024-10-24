Buffalo Wild Wings Adds 2 New Smoky Sauces To Its Fall Flavor Lineup
Between its 27 currently offered sauces and dry rubs, Buffalo Wild Wings offers plenty of sweet, savory, and spicy flavors on its wings. But if smokiness is what you're after, you'll want to try the chain's latest offerings. According to a press release sent to Tasting Table, you'll find two new sauce flavors at Buffalo Wild Wings starting on October 24, 2024: Maple Chipotle and Cajun. Although the Maple Chipotle option offers a smoky, chipotle-flavored spice, its maple-induced sweetness balances out the heat. On the chain's spiciness scale (which includes mild, medium, hot, and wild), it's considered a low-heat mild sauce.
As we know from our sweet tea and chipotle grilled chicken recipe, this sweet and spicy juxtaposition (aka the popular "swicy" trend) is a tasty one. For a bigger kick, however, opt for the Cajun sauce, which has a hot, tangy, and peppery flavor and features a Cajun spice mix. But keep in mind, this sauce still only clocks in at a slightly hotter medium on the BWW heat scale. You can order either of these condiments for a limited time with wings, sandwiches, wraps, and tenders, either in-store or through takeout and delivery orders (which are called Buffalo Wild Wings GO on the online menu). Both options will tack an extra 60 cents onto your order.
Smoky flavors and hot deals at Buffalo Wild Wings
Although these two sauce options are new, Buffalo Wild Wings is no stranger to smoky flavors — and in fact, in our ranking of BWW's sauces, the Nashville Hot was one of our favorites because it does a beautiful job of incorporating a slight tinge of smoky goodness. But overall, B-Dubs has yet to nail this flavor note. It's present in several of its barbecue sauces, such as the Honey BBQ, though we found this flavor somewhat unimpressive in a taste test from earlier this year. With these new condiments, however, we may see the chain enter its smoky flavor redemption arc.
In addition to the two new sauces, Buffalo Wild Wings is offering plenty of deals this fall. With the $19.99 Pick 6 meal that launched on October 7 for a limited time, you can choose two entrees, two sides, and two drinks while dining in. And if you'd rather opt for takeout or delivery through the app or online, you can get 20 boneless wings and a large fry for $16.99, or 15 boneless wings, five tenders, and fries for $19.99. So, if you're itching to get a hit of smoky flavor on your chicken the next time football Sunday rolls around, you may want to give one of the chain's new sauces (and deals) a try.