Buffalo Wild Wings Adds 2 New Smoky Sauces To Its Fall Flavor Lineup

Between its 27 currently offered sauces and dry rubs, Buffalo Wild Wings offers plenty of sweet, savory, and spicy flavors on its wings. But if smokiness is what you're after, you'll want to try the chain's latest offerings. According to a press release sent to Tasting Table, you'll find two new sauce flavors at Buffalo Wild Wings starting on October 24, 2024: Maple Chipotle and Cajun. Although the Maple Chipotle option offers a smoky, chipotle-flavored spice, its maple-induced sweetness balances out the heat. On the chain's spiciness scale (which includes mild, medium, hot, and wild), it's considered a low-heat mild sauce.

As we know from our sweet tea and chipotle grilled chicken recipe, this sweet and spicy juxtaposition (aka the popular "swicy" trend) is a tasty one. For a bigger kick, however, opt for the Cajun sauce, which has a hot, tangy, and peppery flavor and features a Cajun spice mix. But keep in mind, this sauce still only clocks in at a slightly hotter medium on the BWW heat scale. You can order either of these condiments for a limited time with wings, sandwiches, wraps, and tenders, either in-store or through takeout and delivery orders (which are called Buffalo Wild Wings GO on the online menu). Both options will tack an extra 60 cents onto your order.