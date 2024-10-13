This sweet tea and chipotle grilled chicken recipe combines two beloved Southern staples — sweet tea and smoky, spicy chipotle peppers. The resulting main is a sugary and piquant dish that makes you feel like you're part of the best church potluck ever.

According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, sweet tea has been a fixture in Southern cooking for a long time, and it turns out to be an excellent brine for chicken. The tea tenderizes the meat, helps crisp the skin, and gives it a deep, golden-brown color when baked. Combined with a glaze that's spiked with rehydrated and chopped chipotle peppers, it makes for a satisfying dish that you could finish in one sitting. This grilled chicken recipe tastes just as good hot or cold, making it perfect for all those summer picnics and potlucks. The combination of the tea's sweetness and the chipotle's heat provides the perfect balance of flavors for a satisfying, more-ish main.