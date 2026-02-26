Review: Buffalo Wild Wings Predictably Nails Its New Sauces And Flubs Everything Else

Any sports fan has their go-to sports bar, and if you're a big wing-eater, your favorite sports bar may well be Buffalo Wild Wings. I'm a general fan of the spot — in particular, its 2025 March Madness menu was quite an impressive and cohesive release that I still think about on occasion. If you're a regular patron of the chain, you'll notice some new menu offerings, each of which sounds appealing in its own right. But are they worth it?

Buffalo Wild Wings' melange of new items seems a bit random when they're placed next to each other. Among the lineup is a boozy beverage, an approachable appetizer, a fiery sandwich, and two new sauces. There's not a cohesive theme or any seeming rhyme or reason as to why these particular items were released simultaneously; nevertheless, I was excited to try them. Keep reading to see how they stacked up.