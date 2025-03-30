Dishes At Buffalo Wild Wings That Aren't Chicken, Ranked Worst To Best

Sports bar enthusiasts who enjoy chowing down on buffalo wings have likely found themselves at a Buffalo Wild Wings location on more than one occasion. As its name would suggest, the chain is known for its wings (for which you can choose from 26 wing sauce and dry rub options) and lively atmosphere, especially on game day. Chicken fans won't have a problem finding something yummy to indulge in at the sports bar — but what if you're not in the mood for chicken?

At the time of writing this piece, Buffalo Wild Wings has eight different offerings (six burgers and two sandwiches) to cater to the chicken-averse. A burger lover myself, I took to the chain to see how its non-chicken menu items stacked up. My ultimate verdict is that if you're heading to the sports bar, stick to its wing selection — that's clearly the chain's specialty, and looking anywhere else on the menu could very well be a miss. I wasn't impressed by any of these sandwiches, some of which were downright disappointing. Nevertheless, there's still a clear hierarchy among BWW's chicken-less menu; keep reading for my take on the selections.