Your BLT Is So Much Better When You Transform It Into A Grilled Cheese

There are several factors to consider for this fusion of sandwiches. For bread, if you aren't making grilled cheese with sourdough, you might want to consider using it for its rich flavor and structural integrity, which is even more important given the expanded ingredients here. When it comes to the best cheeses for your grilled cheese sandwich, you'll want to choose something that melts easily and will also pair well with the bacon, lettuce, and tomato. A nice, sharp cheddar is always a win but if you want to get fancy with a little brie or Gruyére, either would make a great accompaniment to a crisp helping of smoky bacon.

Knowing that bacon grease is an excellent fat in which to fry your grilled cheese sandwich, it will be even more delicious when you add slices of thick-cut bacon to the filling so the smoky flavors are both inside and out. Try sundried tomatoes (which you can find on Amazon) for an extra rich flavor in your sandwich or any other standard slicing tomato. As for lettuce, you should consider cooking it to vary the texture of your sandwich. Otherwise, a few leaves of your favorite sturdy lettuce would be just fine.

It's important to melt the cheese on your bread open-faced first before removing it from the pan and adding in the rest of your ingredients. Make sure the cheese is properly gooey so that everything sticks inside the bread nicely.

