Review: Buffalo Wild Wings' March Madness Menu Is A Slam Dunk
Happy March Madness! Whether you're making a bracket or just casually enjoying games, there may be no better place to enjoy the NCAA hype than the Official Sports Bar of March Madness: Buffalo Wild Wings. Personally, I can't think of a better accompaniment to a game than a heaping helping of wings with any of its many sauces. The nationwide chain embraces this time of year with such vigor that it might as well be considered Buffalo Wild Wings' holiday season. Since March Madness tends to be the busiest time of year for the restaurant, it often releases new menu items and deals during the tournament — and 2025 is no different.
Starting today, you can find two new sandwiches and two new sauces at participating Buffalo Wild Wings locations to help amp up your March Madness celebrations. Maybe you'll find a new favorite meal in its Beer Cheese Cheesesteak Sandwich or its Chicken Parm Melt. If you can't keep your hands off of the its wings when you go in, try one of its new sauces: BBQ Ranch and Buffalo Bleu. After trying each of these new items for myself, I'm here to give you the dirty details on what each has to offer.
What are Buffalo Wild Wings' March Madness releases?
Buffalo Wild Wings' two new sandwich offerings stand in stark contrast to one another, endearing themselves to varying palates. Its Beer Cheese Cheesesteak Sandwich features what the chain describes as "shaved sirloin steak covered in B-Dubs' beer cheese and American cheese." It's also topped with grilled onions and green onions, and is served on a toasted sub roll; if you're not into beef, the spot also offers a pulled chicken option.
The Chicken Parm Melt, on the other hand, combines "crispy, breaded chicken with mozzarella sticks, B-Dubs' iconic Parmesan Garlic sauce, pepper jack cheese and parmesan cheese." It's served on a sub roll and topped off with Italian seasoning and marinara sauce. Each sandwich pulls out all the stops and certainly can't be called skimpy, offering solid choices for any diner who wants something instead of a platter of wings.
Of course, since Buffalo Wild Wings has two new wing sauces on the menu, as well, even die-hard wing fans can participate in the product release hype. Its BBQ Ranch sauce is what its name purports it to be: A classic melding of ranch dressing and BBQ sauce. Meanwhile, the Buffalo Bleu sauce combines buffalo sauce, bleu cheese, cayenne pepper, and garlic for a twist on your favorite buffalo sauce. As a final perk, B-Dubs fans will be offered a BOGO deal on boneless wings on March 20.
Price, availability, and nutrition facts
While I can't speak for prices nationwide, I was able to get a sneak peek at the potential menu (and cost) for these new items when I went for my tasting. The Oregon location I visited listed each sandwich at $15.49, though the chicken cheesesteak variation comes in at a dollar less. As for the new Buffalo Wild Wings sauce options, they're priced at whatever your location's typical wing price is listed at.
Additionally, each of these new menu items is available at participating Buffalo Wild Wings locations across the U.S. (while supplies last, that is). Though the new sauces appear to be limited-time releases tied to March Madness, it's unclear if there's any specific timeframe for the new sandwiches and their availability or potential discontinuation.
If you're curious about the nutritional information, the Chicken Parm Melt alone comes with a fairly substantial 1120 calories. On the other hand, the Beer Cheese Cheesesteak has 710 calories per sandwich, while the chicken variety has 720 calories, along with less fat and sodium than the Chicken Parm Melt.
Taste test: Beer Cheese Cheesesteak Sandwich
Rise up, beer cheese lovers. Not only is the Beer Cheese Cheesesteak a particularly clever beer cheese invention, but this addition to Buffalo Wild Wings' March Madness menu is pleasing both to the eye and the palate. Perhaps the biggest surprise this sandwich gave me was that it's not as heavy as I expected (nor was the Chicken Parm Melt, for that matter). Rather, it was a pleasantly filling sandwich, and even folks with lighter appetites will likely enjoy taking home the second half to enjoy later.
I appreciated the thin sauciness of the beer cheese on this sandwich. While I expected a thicker consistency — something akin to a cheese sauce I'd dip a soft pretzel in — I was pleased to find quite the opposite. The sauce adds an ample flavor to the sandwich without overwhelming it in the slightest. Also of note were the sandwich's grilled onions. Admittedly, I'm a huge fan of grilled onions, and they were plentiful here.
Now, the beef could have been seasoned more, but the sandwich was loaded with enough flavor that it's a negligible complaint. The textures were lovely, with tender beef that refused to be chewy or stringy. Overall, it was pretty enjoyable, and though I liked the Chicken Parm Melt a bit more, I'd be happy to eat this again were I presented with the option.
Taste test: Chicken Parm Melt
If you, like myself, are a fan of extra flavorful chicken parmesan, the Chicken Parm Melt from Buffalo Wild Wings definitely won't disappoint. Though nutritional factors keep me from declaring this a regular lunch option, you can bet I'll be going back to the chain for at least one more of these while it's on the menu.
What's so special about it? For starters, I'm a mozzarella stick lover at heart, and the fact that this sandwich has mozzarella sticks inside it immediately sold me. This may make it sound like a heart attack waiting to happen, but as with the previous sandwich, it's small enough to avoid being too heavy, and filling enough to justify taking half home for a second meal. This sandwich has a decadent cheese pull, as well as a super flavorful mixture of parmesan, pepper jack, and mozzarella. The sandwich was also loaded with herb seasoning that provided an extra layer of bright earthiness.
B-Dubs gets bonus points for marinara sauce here, too. There's enough on the sandwich to add some flavor, but you can also turn the sandwich into a dipper with the heaping bowl of marinara sauce you get on the side (which I also found to be a great dipping sauce for fries). This felt like a very cohesive, playful, and tasty sandwich, and it'll be hard to stay away from it in the future.
Taste test: BBQ Ranch and Buffalo Bleu sauces
Buffalo Wild Wings also has two new wing sauce options on its menu: Buffalo Bleu and BBQ Ranch (pictured left and right above, respectively). You can get either of these sauces on boneless or bone-in wings. Now, I'm a mild wing girl, so I usually opt for either a mild buffalo sauce or garlic parmesan. However, I was immediately in favor of both of these flavors because neither one is very spicy (meaning fans of spicier wings may prefer another choice).
Of the two, I greatly preferred the Buffalo Bleu, which had a complex flavor that I greatly enjoyed. There's a smoky and tangy bleu cheese flavor at the beginning of the bite, with buffalo adding a bit of heat toward the end alongside slight hints of cayenne. Its smooth, cool start gives way to warmth at the end, providing a fun and inventive wing sauce that's different enough from the standard without being strange or off-putting.
As for the BBQ Ranch sauce, I felt it was a bit more one-note. These wings had a distinct BBQ flavor, but there wasn't much ranch to speak of. While BBQ super-fans may enjoy these, I found them to be too salty. So if you're on the fence about which sauce to choose, I'd opt for the Buffalo Bleu wings.
Final thoughts
Overall, Buffalo Wild Wings' 2025 March Madness offerings are absolutely worth a trip to the sports bar. I wouldn't call any of the menu items revolutionary or groundbreaking, but they have an inviting appeal, and stand apart from the restaurant's standard offerings.
Even if you typically prefer wings from the chain, I'd urge you to try whichever sandwich sounds more appealing. It's unlikely you'll leave disappointed, particularly with the very reasonable $15-ish price (though I don't think I'd buy them at a higher cost). You certainly won't leave hungry, and you may even have enough leftovers for another meal.
As for the new sauces, the Buffalo Bleu sauce is definitely worth a try, especially if you like bleu cheese (and even if you don't). It's interesting enough to appeal to a wide audience, boasting a good balance of flavor notes. And while I wouldn't tell anyone to stay away from the BBQ Ranch sauce, unless you're someone who absolutely loves BBQ, I wouldn't necessarily recommend it as the first choice, either. In fact, the saltiness and one-note appeal of the BBQ Ranch means it's unlikely I order it again (unlike the sandwiches).