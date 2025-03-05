Review: Buffalo Wild Wings' March Madness Menu Is A Slam Dunk

Happy March Madness! Whether you're making a bracket or just casually enjoying games, there may be no better place to enjoy the NCAA hype than the Official Sports Bar of March Madness: Buffalo Wild Wings. Personally, I can't think of a better accompaniment to a game than a heaping helping of wings with any of its many sauces. The nationwide chain embraces this time of year with such vigor that it might as well be considered Buffalo Wild Wings' holiday season. Since March Madness tends to be the busiest time of year for the restaurant, it often releases new menu items and deals during the tournament — and 2025 is no different.

Starting today, you can find two new sandwiches and two new sauces at participating Buffalo Wild Wings locations to help amp up your March Madness celebrations. Maybe you'll find a new favorite meal in its Beer Cheese Cheesesteak Sandwich or its Chicken Parm Melt. If you can't keep your hands off of the its wings when you go in, try one of its new sauces: BBQ Ranch and Buffalo Bleu. After trying each of these new items for myself, I'm here to give you the dirty details on what each has to offer.