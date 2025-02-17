The Best Store-Bought Buffalo Sauce For Tasty Homemade Wings

Despite the many options for saucing wings, sometimes nothing beats a classic Buffalo sauce. The best versions of the bright orange sauce are tangy and flavorful, add a comfortable amount of heat, and, of course, get all over your fingers. We tried 12 different kinds of store-bought buffalo sauces and ranked Cholula as the best.

Advertisement

Simply put, Cholula sauce is one that we always keep in our sights in the kitchen. We found it to have a well-rounded flavor with a little bit of heat and a little bit of sweetness. The color, texture, consistency, and flavor all add up to a spectacular sauce that we would gladly douse in bone-in and boneless wings again and again.

Cholula, with its signature wooden cap, stands out with its unique Mexican flavor profile. According to the Cholula website, its iconic Caliente wing sauce is made with piquin, cayenne, and arbol peppers along with butter and signature spices. While Cholula's spice blend isn't specified, the sauce itself ranges between 1,000 and 2,000 Scoville units. This makes the sauce about as hot as a Poblano and slightly less hotter than a jalapeño.

Advertisement