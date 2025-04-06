Why Gluten-Free Foodies Should Avoid Buffalo Wild Wings

Some of Buffalo Wild Wing's iconic wing sauces, such as the delectable Parmesan Garlic or the spicy Blazin' Knockout, are safe to consume, but it's difficult to have these sauces without any of the wings! In addition to its wings, all of its burgers and sandwiches are off the table for obvious reasons because of the bun and possible add-ins, such as a fried chicken patty.

The restaurant has extremely limited options that gluten-free foodies can enjoy, but nonetheless still a few. These include its naked tenders, tots, french fries, and chip and nacho variations. However, people probably go to Buffalo Wild Wings to enjoy some wings. This is why it's probably not the most satisfying trip and is a place that gluten-free foodies tend to avoid.

Although the chain unfortunately does not provide fully gluten-free wings, there are many ways to create gluten-free wings at home. Baking your wings is a great way to make them gluten-free, and it's way less of a hassle because all you need to do is focus on creating a good sauce and marinade. You can try bourbon-glazed chicken wings, which will give you a good flavor profile of sweet, savory, and smoky. Pair these wings with a delicious, cooling dipping sauce and fresh celery and carrot sticks, and you're sure to satisfy your Buffalo Wild Wings craving without having to put you at a health risk.