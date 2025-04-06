Why Gluten-Free Foodies Should Avoid Buffalo Wild Wings
The world of dining out can be difficult for a gluten-free foodie. It's a constant struggle of having to do a deep search for what they can or can not eat. A lot of the times, a gluten-free dining out or fast food experience involves multiple adjustments to items just to be able to enjoy a meal. Although many restaurants and fast food companies do their best to make accommodations, there is always an unfortunate risk of cross-contamination (this includes even coffeehouses like Starbucks). Not only that, but sometimes a restaurant's menu just doesn't have enough gluten-free options at all, not even those cut out for adjustments.
Especially when it comes to wings, the iconic bar and sports snack, a gluten-free variation can be a touchy subject because the breading or sauce often includes gluten or wheat. In the case of Buffalo Wild Wings, the restaurant famous for its boneless wings, the wings unfortunately are not gluten-free friendly. According to its allergen and preparation guide, Buffalo Wild Wings' boneless wings, cauliflower wings, boneless, and traditional combo all contain gluten. The traditional wings on their own hypothetically do not contain gluten but are not gluten-safe because of cross-contamination from sharing fryers.
The key to gluten-free wings
Some of Buffalo Wild Wing's iconic wing sauces, such as the delectable Parmesan Garlic or the spicy Blazin' Knockout, are safe to consume, but it's difficult to have these sauces without any of the wings! In addition to its wings, all of its burgers and sandwiches are off the table for obvious reasons because of the bun and possible add-ins, such as a fried chicken patty.
The restaurant has extremely limited options that gluten-free foodies can enjoy, but nonetheless still a few. These include its naked tenders, tots, french fries, and chip and nacho variations. However, people probably go to Buffalo Wild Wings to enjoy some wings. This is why it's probably not the most satisfying trip and is a place that gluten-free foodies tend to avoid.
Although the chain unfortunately does not provide fully gluten-free wings, there are many ways to create gluten-free wings at home. Baking your wings is a great way to make them gluten-free, and it's way less of a hassle because all you need to do is focus on creating a good sauce and marinade. You can try bourbon-glazed chicken wings, which will give you a good flavor profile of sweet, savory, and smoky. Pair these wings with a delicious, cooling dipping sauce and fresh celery and carrot sticks, and you're sure to satisfy your Buffalo Wild Wings craving without having to put you at a health risk.