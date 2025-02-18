Why Starbucks Can't Guarantee That Any Of Its Drinks Are Gluten-Free
Starbucks is America's favorite coffee shop by a large margin, and with approximately a quarter of Americans following a gluten-free diet, the coffee chain has understandably needed to answer some questions regarding its gluten-free food and drink lineup. Starbucks has repeatedly made it clear to its customers that it cannot guarantee that any of its in-house drinks are completely free of gluten (or other allergens, for that matter) because there's always a possibility for cross-contamination. This means that people with milder gluten intolerance can enjoy menu items that don't contain any gluten ingredients, but those with celiac disease, who need to be more mindful of cross-contamination, might have a harder time staying safe.
At Starbucks, all the equipment used to make drinks is shared. There is no separation between blenders, shakers, frothers, and pitchers used to make regular orders and those for customers with allergies. It's all the same, leaving the door open for possible cross-contamination. As far as cleaning goes, baristas usually quickly rinse equipment with water before they're on to their next order — that's not nearly enough for people with a severe gluten allergy. However, if you tell the barista that you have celiac disease, they might be willing to wash and disinfect the tools and utensils before preparing your drink. Just be aware that the beverage will still be prepared in an environment containing allergens.
Starbucks does have menu items without gluten ingredients ... and a rare 100% gluten-free treat
For those who need to mind cross-contamination, bottled drinks, like the pre-packaged Vanilla Frappuccino, appear to be the safest option at Starbucks. The bottle protects the drink from the allergens in the environment, so, as long as the label checks out, you should be good. Additionally, there are also the packaged Marshmallow Dream Bars, which are the only gluten-free Starbucks bakery treats. If your Starbucks is offering other gluten-free packaged treats, read the label to double-check. There's a difference between gluten-free and gluten-friendly, though, and many items you'll find on Starbucks' menu are gluten-friendly only.
This means that they don't contain any gluten ingredients and should be safe for those on a gluten-free diet who don't have to worry about cross-contamination. For starters, any plain drink is fair game — flavorings and toppings often contain gluten, so always check the ingredients before adding any to your drink. You can ask the barista or check the app to find the full list of ingredients. Plain coffees, most Hot Chocolates, certain Frappuccinos, and several of the popular Starbucks tea drinks all come without gluten ingredients, so your options aren't as scarce as they may appear at first glance.