Why Starbucks Can't Guarantee That Any Of Its Drinks Are Gluten-Free

Starbucks is America's favorite coffee shop by a large margin, and with approximately a quarter of Americans following a gluten-free diet, the coffee chain has understandably needed to answer some questions regarding its gluten-free food and drink lineup. Starbucks has repeatedly made it clear to its customers that it cannot guarantee that any of its in-house drinks are completely free of gluten (or other allergens, for that matter) because there's always a possibility for cross-contamination. This means that people with milder gluten intolerance can enjoy menu items that don't contain any gluten ingredients, but those with celiac disease, who need to be more mindful of cross-contamination, might have a harder time staying safe.

At Starbucks, all the equipment used to make drinks is shared. There is no separation between blenders, shakers, frothers, and pitchers used to make regular orders and those for customers with allergies. It's all the same, leaving the door open for possible cross-contamination. As far as cleaning goes, baristas usually quickly rinse equipment with water before they're on to their next order — that's not nearly enough for people with a severe gluten allergy. However, if you tell the barista that you have celiac disease, they might be willing to wash and disinfect the tools and utensils before preparing your drink. Just be aware that the beverage will still be prepared in an environment containing allergens.

