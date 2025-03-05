How Boneless Wings Became America's Sweetheart During The 2007 Recession

From 2007 to 2009, the US saw what many consider the largest economic downturn since the Great Depression. The recession brought with it a lot of pain and heartache, and had an impact on just about everything, from employment and housing to the humble chicken wing.

During this time, wing-centric restaurants and bars saw a major increase in the price of chicken wings, an item that, up until that point, had been considered a relatively inexpensive chicken part. Per the New York Times, this was when restaurant owners turned to none other than the boneless, skinless chicken breast to fill the void. In September of 2009, the wholesale price for chicken wings in the Northeast was reportedly $1.48 a pound. Meanwhile, the price of boneless, skinless chicken breasts was $1.21 per pound.

As a result of this price increase, restaurant and bar owners started to pull their standard chicken wings from the menu. The "boneless wing," in this case, was the chicken breast cut into little chunks, breaded, fried, and sauced to look and feel like a chicken wing. While wing enthusiasts scoffed at the thought of referring to what is essentially a chicken nugget parading around as a wing, that nugget saw success. They attracted customers who wanted the wing experience without the messiness of a regular chicken wing, and because of the lower cost of the breast meat, it ended up offsetting the higher wing prices.