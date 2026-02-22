This Is How Much It Cost To Grab Wings At Buffalo Wild Wings 16 Years Ago (Take Us Back)

The year was 2010. Far East Movement's "Like a G6," Katy Perry's "California Gurls," and Taio Cruz's "Dynamite" topped the Billboard charts. President Obama signed the Affordable Care Act into law, "Breaking Bad" was in its third season, and "Scott Pilgrim vs. the World" hit theatres. Can you picture it? Things were great, and most importantly, wings were cheap.

A recent Reddit thread showcased Buffalo Wild Wings menu in 2010, and... outch. As much as we're craving a basket of wings, we're craving 2010's prices even more. Sixteen years ago, per the menu, six traditional wings at Buffalo Wild Wings cost $5.29 ($0.88 per wing), 18 traditional wings cost $13.49 ($0.75 per wing), and 8 boneless wings cost $7.79 ($0.97 per wing). Nowadays, if your local dive bar offers "dollar wing night," it's kind of a big deal. But, in 2010, wings cost less than a dollar every day as the norm.

Today at a Buffalo Wild Wings location in Chicago at the time of publication, six traditional wings cost $10.49 ($1.75 per wing), 20 traditional wings cost $26.49 ($1.32 per wing), and 10 boneless wings cost $11.79 ($1.18 per wing). All of our favorite foods are bound to become more expensive over time, but our wallets are stinging a bit.