This Is How Much It Cost To Grab Wings At Buffalo Wild Wings 16 Years Ago (Take Us Back)
The year was 2010. Far East Movement's "Like a G6," Katy Perry's "California Gurls," and Taio Cruz's "Dynamite" topped the Billboard charts. President Obama signed the Affordable Care Act into law, "Breaking Bad" was in its third season, and "Scott Pilgrim vs. the World" hit theatres. Can you picture it? Things were great, and most importantly, wings were cheap.
A recent Reddit thread showcased Buffalo Wild Wings menu in 2010, and... outch. As much as we're craving a basket of wings, we're craving 2010's prices even more. Sixteen years ago, per the menu, six traditional wings at Buffalo Wild Wings cost $5.29 ($0.88 per wing), 18 traditional wings cost $13.49 ($0.75 per wing), and 8 boneless wings cost $7.79 ($0.97 per wing). Nowadays, if your local dive bar offers "dollar wing night," it's kind of a big deal. But, in 2010, wings cost less than a dollar every day as the norm.
Today at a Buffalo Wild Wings location in Chicago at the time of publication, six traditional wings cost $10.49 ($1.75 per wing), 20 traditional wings cost $26.49 ($1.32 per wing), and 10 boneless wings cost $11.79 ($1.18 per wing). All of our favorite foods are bound to become more expensive over time, but our wallets are stinging a bit.
Every night was dollar wing night in 2010
To its credit, Buffalo Wild Wings has seemed to keep prices down more effectively than other chains. In 2024, we reported that Texas Roadhouse was raising its menu prices for the third time in under a year, passing off higher operating costs onto customers. Indeed, significantly lower prices in 2010 compared to modern costs is reflective of the current, post-pandemic recession era in which the modern foodie now lives. Massive operating cost surges thwacked the restaurant industry after the 2020 shutdown, and these 2010 menu prices reflect a time before all that changed.
Also worth noting is the fact that, on a broader economic scale, $1.00 in 2010 has the purchasing power of $1.49 in 2026. That's a 149% increase over a 16 year period, meaning Buffalo Wild Wings menu prices haven't dramatically outpaced the average rate of inflation — which itself has been a "Moby Dick" Chapter 135 epic of chaos and absurdity for the adult American consumer. In 2010, the annual inflation rate in the U.S. was 1.64%, compared to 6.18% at the end of 2025.
Luckily at Buffalo Wild Wings, a seeming final frontier of relatively non-exorbitant price hikes, folks don't have to reach as far deep down into their wallets as they might at competitor eateries. Getting a fair bang for your buck always tastes good — especially slathered in original buffalo (our all-time favorite BDuds wing sauce, here at Tasting Table).