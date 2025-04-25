Buffalo Wild Wings Vs Wingstop: Which Chain's Wings Come Out On Top?

The champions: Wingstop and Buffalo Wild Wings. The weapon: wings! The battlefield: my stomach! I tried the wings out at B Quad-U not too long ago while rounding up every chicken wing on the fast-food planet, and I was not impressed. But time makes us all reflective, and perhaps a Buffalo Wild Wings Express was not the best way to experience the majesty of the Buffalo.

That got me thinking: perhaps a single data point is statistically insignificant? In that same writeup, Wingstop came up shockingly, daresay even defiantly high on the list. I have tried every active flavor in the Wingstop cosmos, and I did not expect their plain wings to land in the final five. And while I might not be the intrepid Tasting Table reporter tasked with ranking every sauce at Buffalo Wild Wings, I can compare what I've had at either chicken (and more) chain. So let's do that! How do the comparable flavors at America's favorite Buffalo-branded wing franchise compare to the ubiquitous stop for wings? We're about to find out, and we have nothing to lose except the slipperiness of our arterial linings.

For reference, it's Buffalo Wild Wings flavors to the left and Wingstop to the right, alphabetically as you like.