The Absolute Best Wingstop Flavor Isn't A Sauce At All
When you don't have time to make crispy baked chicken wings at home, the next best option might be to place an order at your local Wingstop. The fast-casual chain has over 2,000 locations across the country and features more than a dozen wing flavors on its menu. It can be a little overwhelming to decide between its Louisiana rub, garlic parmesan flavor, and other options — so we completed a ranking of every Wingstop chicken wing flavor to make your decision easier and the top spot went to a flavor that isn't even available as a sauce: hot honey rub.
The perk of a rub over a sauce is that it gives wings layers of flavor and crunch on the outside — and it's not as messy as traditional sauced wings. Its balanced spiciness is the main perk of this flavor, according to our review. It has a hint of spices like paprika, but all the flavors meld together for a sweet, spicy, and even buttery profile per the taste test.
Details and more reviews about Wingstop's hot honey rub
The flavor debuted on the menu as a limited offering but became a permanent option in July. The rub is a fusion of sweet honey and a "fiery dry rub." Some of that heat comes from spices like cayenne pepper and ancho chili. You can order the flavor in many forms: On its bone-in wings, boneless wings, chicken tenders, and even its chicken sandwiches depending on your craving.
It's not just us, because there are Reddit threads, TikToks, and even Instagram posts that praise the hot honey rub. Some agree that it's one of the best flavors the chicken shop slings. Meanwhile, others place it in the middle of the pack. Either way, the flavor is worth a try if you prefer mess-free wings that still pack a punch. And if not, try our spicy cumin chicken wings recipe instead.