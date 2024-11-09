The Absolute Best Wingstop Flavor Isn't A Sauce At All

When you don't have time to make crispy baked chicken wings at home, the next best option might be to place an order at your local Wingstop. The fast-casual chain has over 2,000 locations across the country and features more than a dozen wing flavors on its menu. It can be a little overwhelming to decide between its Louisiana rub, garlic parmesan flavor, and other options — so we completed a ranking of every Wingstop chicken wing flavor to make your decision easier and the top spot went to a flavor that isn't even available as a sauce: hot honey rub.

The perk of a rub over a sauce is that it gives wings layers of flavor and crunch on the outside — and it's not as messy as traditional sauced wings. Its balanced spiciness is the main perk of this flavor, according to our review. It has a hint of spices like paprika, but all the flavors meld together for a sweet, spicy, and even buttery profile per the taste test.