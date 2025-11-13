10 Chain Restaurant Cheese Fries, Ranked Worst To Best

Some food pairings are just meant to be. It's as though they were written in the culinary stars. A few shining examples would be peanut butter and jelly, bacon and eggs, or chocolate and strawberries. Then, of course, there's my personal favorite: cheese and potatoes.

A spud hasn't truly lived until it's been blasted with a generous amount of melty fromage. Once it has been, it makes for a combination that's salty, savory, and downright soul-warming. Just think of all the comforting cheesy potato dishes out there, from hash brown casseroles to creamy au gratins. Cheese and potatoes show up in many forms, and for good reason. But in the world of fast food, the most common way you'll see the two buddied up is in a mouthwatering tray of cheese fries. There's no shortage of restaurants out there that smother their fries in melty cheese or cheese sauce, and from the outside, they may all look fairly similar. But once you dig in, you realize everything from fry cut to cheese type makes a difference in the taste.

Today, we're pulling back the cheesy curtain to find out which offering truly rises to the top. I sampled cheese fries from 10 fast-food chains. Each was judged on the fries themselves, including the cut, texture, and seasoning, and then on the cheese, including its flavor, consistency, quantity, and how well it complemented the potatoes. This is one of those rare scenarios where the cheesier, the better.